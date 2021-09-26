Which is the best police car in GTA Online?

More vehicles are available in GTA Online than in any other game in the series. This holds true not only for civilian vehicles but for those belonging to federal emergency services as well.

The FIB Buffalo comes out as one of the best police cars present in the game. FIB/FBI cars have historically been some of the best vehicles in the franchise, be it the 3D era or the HD era.

This applies to GTA Online as well, as the FIB Buffalo is unmatched by other police cars.

A look at the FIB Buffalo in GTA Online

First introduced in GTA 4, the FIB Buffalo easily became a fan favorite among players because of its performance and general toughness. In GTA 5 and its multiplayer counterpart, the car is simply known as FIB and is quite hard to acquire.

The car is an FIB variant of the regular Buffalo. As it is a police vehicle, the FIB Buffalo cannot be "owned" as such, and cannot be stored in a personal garage. The in-game websites do not sell police vehicles in GTA Online.

Performance

The FIB Buffalo has a supercharged engine (Image via Rockstar Games)

The FIB Buffalo lost its fastest police vehicle spot to the Police Cruiser, but is much more durable in comparison. It is extremely resistant to gunshots and crash damage, and coupled with its speed, makes for a better overall police vehicle.

It can often oversteer because of its RWD configuration but performs better in high-speed corners than other American muscle cars in the game. The suspension is also superior, as it drives smoothly over the most uneven of terrains.

The top speed of the FIB Buffalo in GTA Online is 105.75 mph (recorded by Broughy1322).

How to get the FIB Buffalo

The car may occasionally be found in Time To Get Away (Image via Rockstar Games)

The quickest way to obtain the FIB Buffalo in GTA Online is to begin the LSIA Hostile Takeover VIP Work. The car will spawn in the airport hangar, and players will have to steal it without picking up the briefcase. Then, they need to start another job and quit as soon as they join it.

Repairing the FIB Buffalo is an entirely different challenge. Players need to visit an Arm Wrestling location and take the car over the white circle, so that their characters will step on it when they exit. Once they exit the vehicle, they have to start the activity and quit as soon as possible.

Players must spam the relevant button to start the activity as soon as their character opens the car door. The car will disappear, but players need not worry. They have to run away and look back at where the car was, and it should spawn immediately.

