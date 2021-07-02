5 of the most expensive properties in GTA 5

GTA 5 has some of the most expensive properties in the entire series.

Even the number one property (The Los Santos Golf Club) is the single most expensive property in the series by a large margin. Buying all of these is doable in GTA 5 (especially with the numerous money exploits the game already has), but casual players will struggle with purchasing them all.

All of these properties cost over $1,000,000, with four of these properties costing $10,000,000 or more. These prices would be considered insane in GTA Online for the minimal rewards they offer.

Still, this article will list the five most expensive properties in GTA 5 and the average revenue they earn (not counting any money obtained from defending the property).

Top five most expensive properties in GTA 5

#5 - Tequi-la-la ($2,000,000)

Any of the GTA 5 protagonists can choose to purchase this establishment for $2,000,000. It doesn't have any benefits other than its revenue stream (as the player can't get into the interior even after purchasing the property).

Players can access it in GTA 5's Strangers and Freaks mission, Vinewood Souvenirs - Willy, but that has no relation to whether the player owns the business or not. This business will generate $16,500 a week, meaning that it will take players 122 weeks to break even.

#4 - Doppler Cinema ($10,000,000)

The Doppler Cinema is the first movie theater on this list, making it the cheapest one. However, GTA 5 players could expect a revenue stream of $132,000 per week, meaning that it will break even after 76 weeks.

It's worth noting that only Michael can buy movie theaters in GTA 5. As a side bonus, it says that he also gets to view movies for free, but the Doppler Cinema is inaccessible. This bonus does apply to other movie theaters, however.

#3 - Ten Cent Theater ($20,000,000)

The Ten Cent Theater is the second movie theater on this list, but it stands out for being the best one in terms of sheer profit. It only costs $20,000,000, but it will generate $264,000 a week. The players will break even after 76 weeks, which makes it equal to the previous cinema.

It should be noted that it has double the revenue, so it is the better purchase in the long run.

Aside from that, the Ten Cent Theater has the second-best revenue for a property in GTA 5. However, earning $500 less a week just for costing $130,000,000 less is quite the steal.

#2 - Tivoli Cinema ($30,000,000)

This is the final Michael-only property on this list, and it still costs a whopping $30,000,000 to purchase in GTA 5. Like the previous two entries, the Tivoli Cinema is a property related to film, and one of its benefits is that Michael can watch movies for free.

Strangely, this property generates less cash per week compared to the Ten Cent Theater, and it only barely generates more than the Doppler Cinema despite the noticeable price increase.

It generates $142,300 a week, which means it will take a player 211 weeks to break even.

#1 - Los Santos Golf Club ($150,000,000)

The Los Santos Golf Club is the single most expensive property in the entire GTA series. $150,000,000 is a ludicrous amount of money for a player to invest in, especially since it only generates $264,500 a week. It will take 568 weeks for the player to break even.

On the bright side, any protagonist can buy the Los Santos Golf Club in GTA 5. Buying it doesn't do much for the players, but it's a good challenge for them wondering how they'll generate that much money if they haven't cheesed Lester's Assassination missions before.

