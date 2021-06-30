5 most rewarding properties in GTA Online in 2021

It's almost impossible to go far in GTA Online without owning at least a couple of those notoriously expensive and incredibly rewarding properties.

The game's properties have been in the news before as some of the most important assets in the game. Players cannot exactly rely on missions alone to be financially stable in GTA Online. Warehouses and other such properties allow players to quickly go from rags to riches without having to grind all the time.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most important properties featured in GTA Online.

5 most important properties to buy in GTA Online

#5 A High-End Apartment

A high-end apartment is about one of the first things players should purchase in GTA Online, given how important a role they play in most of the Heist missions in the game. Low-end and medium apartments just won't do, as Heists can only be planned away from the ever-watchful eyes of the cops, a feat that is not achieved by cheap apartments.

Admittedly, high-end apartments do cost a good chunk of money in GTA Online but, as mentioned before, they're a basic requirement for most heists in the game and guarantee a great deal of return on investment.

#4 A CEO office

Another must-have property that will have to be purchased sooner or later in GTA Online anyhow, as a lot of exclusive perks and activities are tied to it. For instance, in order to start the import/export business in GTA Online, the player will need to register as CEO and buy an office. Players who have an office are also given exclusive perks like the ability to spawn certain vehicles right where they need them parked in the game.

#3 A Warehouse

There is no point in paying through the nose for the CEO office if the player doesn't plan on starting the import/export business in GTA Online, the most lucrative of all the businesses in the game.

There are two kinds of warehouses in GTA Online:

The Vehicle Warehouse The Special Cargo Warehouse

Both warehouses are extremely profitable in their own right and generate a good deal of income on the side, but the vehicle warehouse is generally considered to be more rewarding in nature.

#2 MC Clubhouse

A Motorcycle Clubhouse, more commonly known as the MC Clubhouse, is yet another property that allows players to make some extra bucks on the side without having to hustle all the time. There are 5 MC businesses in GTA Online in total, all geared towards passive forms of income.

The Cocaine Lockup is the most profitable of all and can make as much as 70k per hour while the player engages in other activities in the game world. Definitely a must-buy if the player is willing to grind a little more to live the good life in GTA Online.

#1 The Nightclub

The Nightclub makes for another extremely profitable property in GTA Online that mints money in the background. This business, too, is geared toward passive forms of income, but its profitability is directly dependent on the many other businesses in GTA Online. So if the player doesn't already own the rest of the businesses in the game, the Nightclub in and of itself, won't make a whole lot of money.

That said, the legitimate way to make money with the Nightclub is by utilizing the underground warehouse, which is where most of the illicit activities take place. To make money from the Nightclub itself, the player will have to constantly optimize the popularity meter, and, in all honesty, it's neither fun nor worth the effort.

