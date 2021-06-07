5 easy ways to make money in GTA Online

Contrary to common belief, living the good life in GTA Online is not a special feat achieved only by the most skilled and the most affluent in the game. Sure, the game is a little tricky in terms of making money, with all the businesses and high-profile jobs that the community keeps raving about.

However, not every player likes the grinding that comes with purchasing warehouses and nightclubs. To some, it almost feels like a job, which is probably what they're trying to escape when playing GTA Online. That doesn't mean only the hustlers can live the good life in GTA Online. Casual players, too, have just as good a shot at it as expert gamers.

This article explains how players can make money in GTA Online without relying on the fruit of high-end businesses.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Simplest ways to generate money in GTA Online

5) Contact missions

GTA Online is known for its character-centric contact missions, somewhat like the missions featured in GTA 5.

One of the easiest ways to make money in GTA Online is to grind as many of these missions as possible when leveling up in the game. However, only a few are available at the start, and the rest unlock as players move up in the game.

4) Collectibles

Another amazing way to make the big bucks in GTA Online is to keep an eye out for collectibles. While most of them aren't available throughout the year, they make for quite the buzz in the community when Rockstar does make them available.

Not only are collectibles super fun to hunt down, but they're also worth a good deal of cash. The Peyote plants, for example, morph players into some sort of an animal, depending on the nature of the plant consumed.

3) Bonus Activities

One way to always keep that bank balance in check is by keeping an eye out for Bonus Activities in GTA Online. These are updated every Thursday, which is perhaps the players' lucky day. Bonus Activities include contact missions, Double/Triple awards on certain businesses, and other such exclusive jobs in GTA Online.

2) CEO/VIP work

CEO/VIP work is rather underrated in GTA Online. The lack of hype is not unreasonable since players only have the import/export business in mind when they register as CEO. But it literally pays to look into the additional perks that this exclusive position has to offer. GTA Online, after all, wasn't made for grinding alone.

One such perk is the ability to take part in certain jobs that, on the player's part, might not take a lot but tend to payout exceptionally well. What beats a job that shells out the big bucks without demanding a lot of elbow-greasing? CEO/VIP work is definitely one of the easiest ways to generate an extra stream of income in GTA Online.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The easiest way to make money in GTA Online is, of course, related to a high-paying, high-level robbery. The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most popular heists in GTA Online, not to mention the most fun.

While it's not always easy to grab exactly what one plans on stealing when plotting a heist, everything in the vault is worth a fortune. The Cayo Perico Heist is arguably the best way to go from rags to riches in GTA Online.

