How to visit Cayo Perico in GTA Online after the heist

One of the most significant changes that Rockstar Games made to GTA Online this past year was the addition of an entirely new section of the map - Cayo Perico.

The Caribbean island is a hotspot for beach parties. However, it also serves as the private compound for the most notorious drug lord in the world - El Rubio.

Cayo Perico is a section of the map that is separate from Los Santos and Blaine County in GTA Online.

A major caveat attached to Cayo Perico in GTA Online is the fact that players cannot freeroam on the island. However, there is a way to visit it after the finale.

GTA Online players can only revisit Cayo Perico for a beach party after the heist finale

As it stands, players cannot explore the island of Cayo Perico outside of the gathering of intel and scope-out missions. This might change in a future update, but players can now only revisit Cayo Perico for a beach party after the heist finale.

To attend the beach party after the heist finale, players can simply follow these steps:

Head to LSIA. Head to VIP Charter Jets. Enter a Corona.

The jet will take players to Cayo Perico, where they will be restricted to the beach party in GTA Online. Players can attempt to escape but will be escorted back to the party by armed guards.

It should be noted that the player must have completed the heist finale in order to be able to do this. While there isn't much that players can do once in Cayo Perico, it might be a great way to spend time with friends in GTA Online.