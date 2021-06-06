Is the Grotti Itali RSX the best sports car in GTA Online?

When GTA Online was first released back in 2013, it wasn't nearly as stacked in terms of content as it is today. In 2021, the game not only boasts new heists, missions and businesses but also a large collection of vehicles that are more than just vanity purchases.

No other vehicle in GTA Online has made more of an impact upon arrival than the Grotti Itali RSX. The instantly appealing sports car not only has looks to offer but also packs a punch in terms of performance. So, is the Itali RSX truly the best car in its class in GTA Online?

Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online - Is it a good purchase?

Performance

The Itali RSX leaves no room for complaint when it comes to performance. The vehicle has plenty of acceleration to propel it forward, and it can blaze past other cars with ease.

Most players believe that a vehicle with great acceleration and top speed will invariably have bad handling. However, that is simply not the case with the Itali RSX. The car not only holds its own through straights but also turns corners with brilliant efficiency.

The Itali RSX is, for all intents and purposes, the most quintessential car in its class. In terms of performance, it is truly the best in GTA Online.

Price and Utility

Price: $3,465,000

The Itali RSX is one of the most extravagant purchases in GTA Online. At this price, players would much rather opt for an Oppressor MKII or a Buzzard, as they are simply more useful.

The use-case for the Itali RSX is so limited that its massive price tag becomes almost hilarious. The car is undoubtedly great, but is it really worth it?

The Itali RSX is great purely for racing. However, it neither has the off-road capabilities to be a decent getaway vehicle nor the armor for missions.

Moreover, most races in GTA Online will restrict players from using custom vehicles, which totally negates the point of having a great custom Itali RSX.

