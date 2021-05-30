How fast is the Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online?

Chances are, once players make a million or two in GTA Online, they will be looking to spend it on a fast car, or the biggest gun in the store. It is in times like these that players should consider all their options and figure out which is the best purchase for them.

The key is to save up money only for essentials and spend money on what is the absolute must-haves in order to move up quickly in rank. To cross off a few essentials, players are definitely going to need a Buzzard Attack Chopper, an Oppressor MKII and properties required for heists.

Apart from that, one really fast super/sports car in the garage should be enough for players in GTA Online. However, sometimes, players gotta splurge a little and go crazy with their money, which is exactly the kind of situation the Grotti Itali RSX is perfect for.

Is the Grotti Itali RSX a vanity purchase in GTA Online?

For all intents and purposes, the Grotti Itali RSX is one of the fastest on-ground vehicles without a boost. The car stacks up quite well against the Ocelot Pariah as well as other fast cars that are in the same class.

According to stats gathered by Broughy, the Itali RSX has a Top Speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h). This puts it just a hair behind the Ocelot Pariah, which has been considered the fastest car on a straight in a GTA Online in most runs. However, what sets the Itali RSX apart is its nimble handling, which allows the driver to navigate corners with ease and save time on turns.

The Itali RSX is quite possibly the best car in its class, and even though it is priced at $3,465,000, it might just be one of the most value-for-money cars in GTA Online. This is purely because the Itali RSX can hold its own in a race with ease given its superb acceleration, top speed, and unparalleled handling and braking.

So, if the player is in the market for a fast car in GTA Online, then they need not look any further than the Grotti Itali RSX.