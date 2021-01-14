Top 5 reasons why players should own a Buzzard in GTA Online

Even if the Buzzard isn't a must-own in 2021 like it was in 2018, it is still an excellent helicopter players should consider purchasing in GTA Online.

When it comes to practicality, the Buzzard is often ranked as one of the most essential vehicles for players to own in GTA Online. Its outstanding stats, reasonable price, and capabilities within missions, make it a highly desirable alternative to some other top-tier vehicles. Yet, players do want some more specific information on the Buzzard before purchasing it.

It's important to distinguish what the Buzzard does compared to its competition. For example, CEOs having the ability to spawn it for free (once it's purchased) is highly versatile in terms of usefulness. Once a player considers all of these factors, hopefully, they'll understand why so many players strongly recommend the Buzzard to others in GTA Online.

Top five reasons to own a Buzzard in GTA Online

#5 - it has excellent speed and mobility

Image via GTAbase.com

The Buzzard might not be as fancy as several flying cars, but its mobility is still top-notch for a helicopter. Its impressive speed allows players to move to most places on the map without a hitch. This impressive trait also allows it to be beneficial in missions, as not many vehicles can match it in terms of usefulness.

#4 - CEOs can spawn it for free

Advertisement

Image via Rockstar Games

Once the player buys the Buzzard in GTA Online, they can choose to spawn it (the CEO variant includes attack options) for free under the SecuroServ option. Considering there are only a minute and 45 seconds cooldown on this ability (only if it's destroyed), plenty of players use it for their convenience.

#3 - excellent cost-efficiency

Image via GTA Guide

Advertisement

Helicopters in GTA Online are notoriously expensive, so having a reasonably-priced one that's good is an impressive feat. Other than the fact that CEOs can spawn it for free, the Buzzard's size makes it less prone to being destroyed (as well as being more convenient to land).

#2 - great offensive presence

Image via GTA 5 Mods

For a fairly cheap purchase, the Buzzard is surprisingly potent in its offensive capabilities in GTA Online. This makes it especially good for players who want to fight back against griefers or do Head Hunter missions. Players should be advised that its defensive armor isn't the greatest.

#1 - the Buzzard is a top-tier choice for grinding out missions

Image via GTA Wiki

Grinding out missions is one of the essential parts of GTA Online. Players need money to do most activities in GTA Online, and several contact missions are excellent for low-leveled players to earn money. As a Buzzard is an airborne vehicle with decent weaponry (Buzzard Attack Chopper), it can easily clear out missions for any half-decent player.