5 one-of-a-kind GTA missions

There is a surprising amount of GTA mission variety throughout the series, in terms of a unique set of objectives not usually done.

Most Grand Theft Auto missions are standard: go here, kill someone or collect something, come back. However, these missions add a creative twist that makes them stand out right away. GTA 3 is especially noticeable in this regard, given Rockstar Games' experimentation with what was the first major 3D title in the series.

Variety is the spice of life, and that's what these missions bring to the table. These are genuinely one-of-a-kind objectives that can be fun to complete. A battle royale with baseball bats or a tabletop RC arena makes for unique GTA series locations.

These are all pleasant deviations from the usual norm, which is welcomed.

Five unique missions in the GTA series

5) Domo Arigato Domestoboto

While it's unlikely Tommy Vercetti will ever make it into Super Smash Bros., it's a good thing GTA already has its crossover - a cheap R.O.B. knockoff in the form of the Domestobot.

It doesn't exactly fit the 80's time period, but it serves a useful purpose: it can cook, clean, and even kill upon command.

One of the funniest missions in Vice City Stories is Domo Arigato Domestoboto. GTA players have to remotely control a robot to crack a safe from a rival drug baron and burn everything inside. However, they will be required to perform menial tasks such as cleaning toilets and lighting cigars.

It's not every day in the GTA series that players can use robot servants to screw over their enemies. This mission seems more like something out of Saints Row than it does the traditional GTA. That's what makes it a memorable one; there's nothing else like it.

4) Rumble

One of the late missions in GTA 3 involves Red Jack's leader D-Ice, currently imprisoned and awaiting a parole hearing. Since GTA players have nearly wiped out the rival Purple Nines gang, he has tasked Claude to finish off the remaining ones in a unique deathmatch.

Rumble is a mission with specific rules at a particular location. Claude and another Red Jack must fight off several Purple Nine gangsters. The catch is they can only use baseball bats, which means no guns or vehicles.

GTA players have to be careful not to get overwhelmed, as once Claude goes down to a baseball swing, it's hard to get back up. The best strategy is to simply run around while swinging the bat.

3) Cabmaggedon

When Tommy Vercetti buys the Kaufman Cabs property in Vice City, rival cab companies aren't too happy about him stealing clients. So naturally, the final mission involves a climactic showdown between the taxi services.

Cabmaggedon had the GTA player take a cab and go to a vacant lot to pick up Mercedes. However, it's a trap: six rival taxis are awaiting the player. Vice City Cabs wants Vercetti dead, so the GTA player must survive until the time limit runs out. This mission is mostly a demolition derby.

After the GTA player survives the time limit, they must face off against a Zebra Cab and destroy the leader of Vice City Cabs. GTA players will now unlock the uniquely-painted Zebra Cab and have protection money from Kaufman Cabs. What remains unknown, however, is how they knew about Mercedes.

2) Bullion Run

D-Ice has another unique mission for Claude. GTA 3 seems to be throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks.

Bullion Run involves a Federal Reserve flight crashing down, which means they've left behind platinum bullions. GTA players need to collect these items and bring them to a garage.

However, these bullions weigh a lot. Pick up too much, and Claude's vehicle slows down. Larger vehicles aren't as affected by the penalty as smaller ones. Collecting a certain amount of bullions also increases the wanted rating.

After the GTA player brings 30 pieces of platinum to the garage, the mission is complete. They must be mindful not to get arrested while driving a slowed-down vehicle.

1) New Model Army

Zero may be a hated character in San Andreas (and GTA as a whole), yet it cannot be denied that Rockstar tried something different with his missions.

New Model Army takes place in a battle arena with RC vehicles. GTA players have eight minutes to get Zeo from one side of the map to the other. With an RC helicopter, they have to remove obstructions along the way and destroy opposing tanks.

It's a mission that involves strategy since GTA players have to think carefully about their next move.

