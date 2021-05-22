Why GTA Vice City Stories needs to make a comeback on mobile

Unlike many of the GTA franchise's older titles, GTA Vice City Stories is not available on mobile devices.

Both GTA Vice City and Liberty City Stories are available for gamers to try out on Android and iOS devices. Hence, it might be a surprise to find out that GTA Vice City Stories is not officially available on the mobile platform.

GTA Vice City is an iconic game, so it makes sense that it would be prioritized over other titles. However, Liberty City Stories is on the same level as GTA Vice City Stories. It seems strange that Liberty City Stories is available on Android and iOS, but not GTA Vice City Stories.

Why GTA Vice City Stories should officially be made available on the mobile platform

Tech-savvy gamers can play GTA Vice City Stories on mobile devices using different methods. However, the game has never been officially released on the mobile platform like several other GTA titles.

GTA Vice City Stories was first released on the PSP, so the game was made with a mobile feel in mind. Changing it for a phone's "controls" isn't hard, especially since Liberty City Stories proved that it was possible.

Since there is a market for mobile gamers, it's vital to evaluate why GTA Vice City Stories isn't officially available yet.

Why GTA Vice City Stories isn't on mobile devices

Other GTA titles like Liberty City Stories didn't do that well on mobile devices (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main reason why GTA Vice City Stories isn't available on the mobile platform is because it isn't the best investment for Rockstar Games right now. It's not necessarily a terrible choice, but more viable options exist for them. These options will also earn significantly more money for them.

Moreover, adjusting a game for a port takes time and effort, even if most of it is finished. Time and effort cost money, and Rockstar Games likely deduced that their profit on porting GTA Vice City Stories isn't worth the investment. There's likely a better option for that kind of investment, whether it's GTA 6, GTA Online, or an IP outside of the GTA series.

Plus, Rockstar Games hasn't spent much time and effort on the mobile market lately. It can always change in the future, but they're unlikely to go out of their way just to appease some GTA Vice City Stories fans.

Reasons why it would be nice to have GTA Vice City Stories ported to mobile devices

GTA Vice City Stories is a well-liked game in the community (Image via Rockstar Games)

For starters, official games are a lot easier for casual players to install on their devices. There are unofficial workarounds for gamers to play GTA Vice City Stories, but they require more effort. Downloading the game from a verified source like Rockstar Games is far easier.

Even if GTA Vice City Stories won't make as much money as its alternatives, it's unlikely to set the company back financially. Judging by the reviews of Rockstar Games' other titles on the Google Play Store, there are enough people who would spend money on a game like GTA Vice City Stories.

Most importantly, Rockstar Games should port GTA Vice City Stories over to mobile devices for the fans. It's a terrific game, but most young players are unable to try it out even if they want to. Buying an old PSP or PS2 for one game is a very unlikely prospect.

The hype of Vice City

So many GTA 6 mockups reference Vice City (Image via Zen Yandex)

For one reason or another, Vice City is on the minds of GTA fans right now. For some fans, it's nostalgia for GTA Vice City. For others, it's because of leaks that say Vice City will be in GTA 6.

GTA Vice City Stories takes place in Vice City (unsurprisingly), so Rockstar Games could take advantage of some of the hype for better financial success. If it's not released anytime around the Vice City nostalgia craze, then it will likely never be ported.

The eventual 20th-anniversary for GTA Vice City

GTA 3's 20th anniversary is coming later this year, which means Vice City's 20th isn't too far off (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not every GTA title is going to have an epic 20th-anniversary celebration, so it would make sense to bundle GTA Vice City Stories with GTA Vice City's 20th anniversary. If Rockstar Games have nothing better in mind, then porting GTA Vice City Stories to mobile devices would be a decent gesture towards their fans.

The 20th anniversary of GTA 3 will bring some surprises, so there's always a possibility that the 20th-anniversary for GTA Vice City could do the same.