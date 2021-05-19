5 ways Rockstar can potentially surprise fans on GTA 3’s 20th anniversary

GTA 3's 20th anniversary is coming soon, and fans are eagerly awaiting Rockstar's big surprise.

"Plus, in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players."

Fun surprises can be a number of things, especially since it says "including some specifically for GTA Online players." Assuming the phrase is used correctly, that means GTA 3's 20th anniversary won't only have to do with GTA Online. After all, it's only "some" of the surprises Rockstar has in store for GTA 3 fans.

All of the above was shared on Rockstar's official website. However, the five ways by which Rockstar can potentially surprise fans on GTA 3's 20th anniversary is merely conjecture. It's possible this could tie into the fabled GTA 3 remake fans have been asking for. Likewise, this could be about something else entirely.

Five ways by which Rockstar can potentially surprise fans on GTA 3’s 20th anniversary

#5 - GTA 3 memorabilia in GTA Online

Rockstar did say that some of the surprises would be for GTA Online fans. Based on how it was phrased on the website, GTA Online fans should expect something to appear in their game in honor of GTA 3's 20th anniversary.

Given how vague the statement is, it could be a number of things. There will most likely be additional customization options that players can obtain in GTA Online that reference GTA 3 in some capacity.

It could be Claude's outfit, jumpsuit, or something else that resembles a prominent GTA 3 character. It can even be a vehicle in the style of GTA 3's retro style. Although 8-Ball's shop would be largely redundant in GTA Online, a new bombing feature could be neat.

#4 - GTA 3 characters in GTA Online

It's incredibly improbable that GTA 3 characters show up in GTA Online, but never say never. It has been a while since GTA Online's last major update, so there's a possibility that the update could be related to GTA 3 in some way.

Perhaps GTA Online players will be able to visit Liberty City. None of these are likely by any stretch, but there will be a surprise of some kind in GTA Online that's related to GTA 3.

The models for Misty and Claude are already in GTA Online (at least partially) for "potential parents" at the start of the game.

#3 - GTA 3 merchandise

Some of the 10th year anniversary merchandise (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although it's not as exciting as in-game content, some fans would love to get more official GTA 3 merchandise. Rockstar can always tie everything together to showcase how the GTA franchise has evolved since GTA 3, so there are ways for them to be creative in terms of how they could make a profit.

GTA Vice City got some neat little artwork for its 10th anniversary, so GTA 3 will likely get something notable from Rockstar for its 20th anniversary. It doesn't have the be major, but even having something heartfelt would make GTA 3 fans feel good.

#2 - GTA 3 spin-off

There's a lot Rockstar could do with Claude and Catalina's relationship (Image via LibertyCity.ru)

Old-school GTA fans will be hoping for a full-blown GTA 3 remake, but a spin-off could also be viable. Liberty City Stories was an example of it, but there's still a lot of aspects regarding GTA 3 that Rockstar could always expand upon in another game.

For example, there could be a spin-off about what happens in Liberty City after Claude practically betrays everybody and kills Catalina. Perhaps fans can see what Claude has been up to. Likewise, it can tackle who replaced the old GTA 3 crime bosses and what happened to Donald Love.

There could even be a spin-off that tackles Claude and Catalina's relationship between GTA San Andreas and GTA 3. Given that GTA 5's heists were well-received, it would only be befitting that the original GTA bank robbers get their own game to expand on heists as a feature.

#1 - GTA 3 remake

GTA 3 is long overdue for a remake (Image via GTA5-Mods.com)

If there is a single 3D GTA game to remake, GTA 3 is by far the best option to do so. Not only was GTA 3 one of the most revolutionary games of all time, but it's the oldest 3D GTA game out there. It's aged the worst, meaning that some modern GTA fans often love to dunk on it as a result.

However, a full-blown remake would be amazing, especially since there is no official news on GTA 6. If Rockstar is working on the much-anticipated GTA 3 remake, then all of this wait will be worth it.

A remake could do wonders in revitalizing GTA 3's legacy. It's a truly legendary game, so modernizing it would fix its most glaring flaws. Fixing mediocre graphics, clunky controls, and limited gameplay features would likely make GTA fans think highly of the once-loved GTA 3 once again.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.