Leaks suggest Rockstar is working on Remasters of GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City

The GTA franchise, for as long as it has been around, has held a vice grip on the gaming industry unlike any other franchise in history.

Judging by the success of each game upon release, it is safe to say that GTA is perhaps one of the most valued properties in all of entertainment.

However, looking at the past console generation, Rockstar has only put one title alone, Red Dead Redemption II. The majority of the effort has gone into supporting GTA and Red Dead Online with quality content, which is always a good sign for multiplayer games.

However, fans have been starved of a quality Rockstar AAA release for a while now, and with a proper GTA sequel still in the distance, fans have been growing impatient.

When out of the blue, a "leak" gave way to rumors of Rockstar apparently working on Remasters of the iconic PS2 trilogy of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

Rockstar is working on Remasters of GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City

At this point, none of the three games mentioned above need any sort of introduction or explanation as to why each of them are iconic and revolutionary in their own way.

GTA III essentially broke Rockstar into the mainstream and paved the way for a new genre, and San Andreas is the best-selling video game on the PS2 to date. Vice City, on the other hand, seems to have cultivated an entire fanbase of its own independent of the GTA franchise.

Therefore, it only makes sense for Rockstar to be capitalizing on the endless hype of the trilogy with Remakes or Remasters. It is honestly puzzling as to why Rockstar hasn't already gone down that path.

Now, these leaks seem to indicate that Rockstar has been putting in work on remastering the trilogy, and an announcement should be made in the next 90 days.

As always, these leaks should always be taken into consideration with a grain of salt, as they seem to stem from wishful thinking more often than not.

Image via GTAbase, GTAforums

As pointed out by GTAbase, the source of these rumors seem to originate from GTAforums with a cryptic post from a forum user and "insider." This was followed up by another user with a tweet that showcased fan-made Shark Cards.

Fan made shark cards pic.twitter.com/nrC55BuD94 — uNi (@uNiGTANet) January 23, 2021

What drew the fans' attention seemed to have been the year on the said cards, reading 2001, 2002, and 2004. The year of the release of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, respectively.