5 potential reasons why GTA 6 hasn’t been confirmed yet

Many GTA fans have been wondering why Rockstar Games is taking ages to confirm GTA 6 .

Reality is often disappointing, and GTA fans are well aware of that fact. The time between GTA 5 and GTA 6 is longer than any between GTA games. What's really riling up impatient fans is the fact that there is virtually nothing officially known about GTA 6.

This article simply lists potential reasons why GTA fans have no official news on the highly anticipated title. There can be a number of reasons as to why GTA 6 hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but this article won't focus on leaks that discuss such private matters.

Five potential reasons why GTA 6 hasn’t been confirmed yet

#5 - GTA 5 is making too much money

GTA 5 is going to be on the Playstation 5 soon (Image via Playstation Blog)

There is a common joke that some GTA fans make that there were three iconic GTA games on the Playstation 2, whereas GTA 5 was on three Playstation consoles. No other GTA game often gets as much ridicule for it, but it makes sense from a business perspective.

Whilst it is incredibly likely that GTA 6 will rake in a lot of money when it launches, it doesn't hurt to sell old games either. In GTA 5's case, it still sells extremely well for a 2013 game.

Advertisement

What's even more relevant is that GTA Online is a crucial part of GTA 5. Given that GTA Online is still updated from time to time, it's unlikely that GTA 5 will sell poorly anytime soon. There's a whole new generation of gamers playing GTA 5 and GTA Online for the first time.

#4 - Rockstar is working on other titles right now

An old timeline showing some of Rockstar's games (Image via Rockstar Reddit)

Rockstar Games is a massive company, but it's always possible that they're using their resources for several games at the moment. Games such as Red Dead Online and GTA Online still require manpower to release updates.

Likewise, other new projects could always take up resources. Even if it's something as simple as updating GTA 5 to become the "Enhanced and Expanded" version requires time and effort.

It's possible for GTA 6 to still be worked on, but it's not like 100% of Rockstar's efforts are going to the game right now.

Advertisement

#3 - Development hell

It's unknown what GTA 6 is going to look like (Image via Pinterest)

Not much is known about GTA 6's progress, but even major video game companies like Rockstar go through development hell at some point. Not every idea can go through, especially when some developers have conflicting ideas.

It's possible (and entirely based on conjecture) that GTA 6 is more difficult to develop than prior GTA titles for some reason. If the game is going to end up bigger than GTA 5 and GTA Online, then it has its work cut out for it.

The bigger a project is, the more likely it is to undergo development hell at some point in the process.

#2 - The pandemic stalled progress

COVID-19 affected a lot of businesses worldwide (Image via The Scientist Magazine)

Advertisement

The recent global pandemic has stalled a lot of business operations on a global scale. Even something as simple as video games has been affected by it, as is evident in several major companies like Nintendo.

Given that several of Rockstar's subsidiary studios were involved in GTA 5, it would be reasonable to assume that they would also be involved in the GTA 6 developmental cycle. Given the fact that COVID-19 was a global pandemic, it likely stalled the developmental progress of GTA 6 in some capacity.

If somebody working on GTA 6 gets seriously sick because of it, then that's one less man who could work on the game for a while. It's not impossible to develop a game during a pandemic, but it is terribly inconvenient.

#1 - Rockstar wants the game to be near-finished when they announce it

GTA 6 is going to be a big game (Image via WhatCultureGaming (YouTube))

Some game developers want their game to look as pretty as possible when it's first shown to the public. Given the sheer, gargantuan size of GTA 6, it would make sense that the game takes ages to be worked on.

This isn't some small-time indie game that can be finished by one person in a couple of months. It's a massive project that is susceptible to numerous problems. Hence, it's best to fix all of these issues before presenting it to the public, lest GTA 6 become a laughing stock like Balan Wonderworld.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.