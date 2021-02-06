New GTA 6 rumors by 4chan leaker taken down: Full roundup of major information

A massive GTA 6 leak has taken place thanks to an anonymous leaker on the imageboard 4chan.

In an AMA, the leaker revealed many details surrounding Rockstar Games' highly-anticipated upcoming entry to the GTA franchise. While most information matches past leaks, fans should treat this data as nothing but rumors, as the credibility of the claims or source cannot be verified.

Also read: How Rockstar Games managed to revive GTA Online in 2020 with the Cayo Perico Heist

GTA 6 rumour roundup

Its been rumored that the gta 6 map may have been leaked in 2018 but went unnoticeable, on the GTAforums a user pointed out good points as to how it may be real.#GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/q9K7eUJCfF pic.twitter.com/qcPdzDtQns — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) October 13, 2020

Here's every GTA 6 leak provided by the 4chan leaker so far, sorted as per category.

Story, protagonist, and location for GTA 6

Chapter system similar to RDR2 and the first two chapters for GTA 6 are set in the late 1970s.

One male protagonist (codenamed Ricardo, which was leaked previously). The protagonist's name is a spoiler that can potentially ruin the narrative, and the leaker also said to beware of future leakers who might spoil the protagonist's name.

The map covers Miami/Florida and a smaller map that appears in limited interaction (similar to Guarma in RDR2).

Main story of GTA 6 set to be about 60 hours long.

The leaker claims that it is the best story ever put in a GTA game but not quite emotional as RDR2.

The mission structure supposed to be quite free.

The Map is smaller than RDR2 but way denser.

Minigames include Surfing, Windsurfing, and Roller Derby.

The "family" from GTA 4 mentioned, and Love Fist are involved in missions and side missions.

Female protagonist was contemplated around 2017 but was not finalized because it doesn't fit GTA's narrative.

The age of the protagonist is supposed to be 34 by the end of GTA 6. (Maybe gamers play as the father of the protagonist during the 1970s part of the game and then as the protagonist in the modern-day counterpart).

The main character is a white male, roughly 6'1" and has a "sun-kissed" tan Italian raised in America and has jet black hair.

You meet Ken Rosenberg, and he mentions Tommy Vercetti several times, although the player never actually meets Tommy.

The leaker mentions that "The Mexican" from the previous leak is a very wealthy man who peddles Colombian marching powder.

The mafia is in the game, but the leaker refused to share more details.

Liberty City has limited missions in the game. Mafia family's influence is heavy there.

The online component is going to be grounded for the release (Not like current GTAO where there's flying cars and stuff like that).

The announcement can happen as early as spring 2022.

October 2023 release is targeted.

Technical and next-gen improvements for GTA 6

Advertisement

According to the leaker, improved AI design was: "You may see NPCs beeping their horn and driving aggressively around other drivers because they're late for work."

Direct contact with explosions can blow off limbs, you can leave deep cuts on people with a machete, and close combat shooting can result in bone fragmentation.

Nudity level similar to Cyberpunk

Developers impressed with Sony and the load times are surprisingly good for a game of this size and detail. They are also using the haptics from Dualsense for the game.

Consoles being prioritized, so the PC version releasing later on after optimization.

Body form alteration can happen like in San Andreas but not as dramatic. People will comment on your apparel choices.

Storms and weather effects are "genuinely insane."

Car customization improved upon from GTAV. Cars change with time, so does clothes and hairstyles. The older cars become less common with time, and if someone sees you drive an old car, they might call it a piece of crap.

The leaks have got Twitter users divided, with one side being massively excited, while others roll their eyes as no official GTA 6 announcement has happened yet, and they have to continue playing GTA 5.

Advertisement

#gta6 is trending rn holy shit are they gonna announce gta6 later this year hopefully rockstar doesn't get pissed off — Coded (@CodesSupremeGuy) February 6, 2021

GTA 6 trending and i thought that the date announced #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/SXowxAz57B — Arin Sukhwal (@ArinSukhwal) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

#GTA6 was trending and got me excited for nothing.. smh — Daven Bernard (@davenbernard96) February 6, 2021

It was u/meetsejpal who compiled all the leaked data.