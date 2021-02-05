By the time the curtains began to draw on 2020, fans of Rockstar Games and GTA Online began to feel discontent towards the studio and the game. The game was nearly seven years old at this point.

The prevailing sentiment in the GTA community was that Rockstar had embraced complacency and were done putting out quality work.

Rockstar's nearly two-decade run in the industry has seen it become one of the best and busiest publishers around. Within one decade (2000-2010), Rockstar managed to put out over a dozen games. The many studios under Rockstar Games were worthy of all the critical and commercial acclaim.

In contrast, Rockstar Games has published about seven games in the last decade, including GTA Online. GTA 5 in 2013 was the last title. Rockstar sat out the enite console generation regarding a mainline GTA sequel.

Yet, Rockstar Games has continued to achieve success with GTA Online. The Cayo Perico Heist DLC was evidence of this.

How Rockstar Games managed to revive GTA Online in 2020 with the Cayo Perico Heist

According to SuperData, December 2020 was the most successful month for Rockstar games during GTA Online's run. The success is a reference to the revenue made by Rockstar Games through microtransactions (Shark Cards). Shark Cards was the biggest money-maker for Rockstar Games.

The momentum brought on by each title update was extremely valuable for Rockstar, and it seems like the Cayo Perico Heist update worked like a charm.

The biggest draw to the update and GTA Online was that players finally got a chance to explore, although in a limited capacity, to areas beyond the standard map of Los Santos in GTA Online.

Here's what SuperData revealed:

"The release of the Cayo Perico Heist for Grand Theft Auto V resulted in the game’s highest monthly digital earnings ever. "

What does this mean for Rockstar going forward?

it is undoubtedly positive news for Rockstar that their multiplayer magnum opus is continuing to dominate. However, players can't help but let out a sigh.

This suggests that Rockstar will continue to support the online mode without a proper mainline sequel. This is not bad news per se; supporting a game that players clearly love to play long after its launch is a good sign. However, it's clear that this devoted fanbase has been patient for a while and wants more.

Rockstar has always valued the time that players have put into their games and have rewarded them for the same. The industry dynamics have changed completely, though. Publishers can't put out games within a short span of time while maintaining quality.

If Rockstar has to continue to live up to its own lofty standards, quietly chipping away and putting in time in development is the way forward. If Rockstar manages to wrangle out a few quality GTA Online DLCs in the way, it is a bonus.