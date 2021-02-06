GTA 6 story mode to be 60 hours long, protagonist codenamed Ricardo, suggest fresh leaks

The GTA 6 rumor mill has been abuzz recently following a major leak by an anonymous leaker on 4chan.

In an AMA, the leaker revealed many alleged details about the game. Fans have a lot to chew on after the leaker dropped juicy information about GTA 6's story mode, campaign length, protagonist, and more.

However, fans are advised to be cautiously optimistic regarding leaks of any kind as there is no way of verifying such claims' legitimacy. They should be treated as rumors, not fact.

GTA 6 story mode length, protagonist details, and more

GTA 6 allegedly has quite the run time (Image via gamecored)

GTA 6's story mode is rumored to be over 60 hours long and features an open mission structure that is much to the contrary of its predecessors. Rockstar Games has been facing criticism for its outdated game and mission design and seems to have actively worked to change that.

While earlier rumors pointed to a female protagonist, it is alleged that Rockstar dropped these ideas in 2017 as they didn't seem to fit GTA's narrative. Instead, a male protagonist, codenamed Ricardo, appears to be the primary protagonist for GTA 6.

The 4chan leaker warned to keep away from people revealing the character's name as it seems to be a spoiler for GTA 6's story mode.

The game's story mode will be split into two time segments and apparently follow's Red Dead Redemption 2's chapter format, with the first two taking place in the 1970s.

If the leaks are true, then I'm ALL FOR going back to Vice City! Neon lights, 80s music, and loud Hawaiian shirts?! YES PLEASE! #GTA6 #ViceCity pic.twitter.com/KEQVUX0ZM0 — Jonathan Reyes (@TheJRLuna) February 6, 2021

#gta6 is trending rn holy shit are they gonna announce gta6 later this year hopefully rockstar doesn't get pissed off — Coded (@CodesSupremeGuy) February 6, 2021

The protagonist's age is rumored to be around 34 by the end of GTA 6. He is a white male with jet black hair, is roughly 6'1" and is a "sun-kissed" tan Italian raised in America.

GTA Vice City fans might like to hear that apparently, players can meet characters from the game in GTA 6:

"You meet Ken Rosenberg, and he mentions Tommy Vercetti several times, although you never actually meet Tommy."

The leaker also stated that the story is the best yet for the GTA franchise, although it won't be as emotional as Red Dead Redemption 2.

