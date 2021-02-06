GTA 6 release date allegedly leaked, major details surface online

A GTA 6 leaker recently took to 4chan to reveal details about Rockstar Games' legendarily-anticipated upcoming title.

He posted a slew of now-deleted information on the anonymous imageboard, and multiple details surrounding GTA 6 have apparently been revealed, including a release date.

The credibility of this source is murky at best. As with every rumor or leak concerning the game, fans should take such leaks with a pinch of salt.

GTA 6 rumored release date and other leaks

GTA 6's Project Americas, the leaked alleged map

The 4chan leaker had many details to share regarding GTA 6, its location, length, online component, and more.

Starting with comparisons to Red Dead Redemption 2, the leaker mentioned that GTA 6 will follow a similar chapter system as RDR 2's story mode, with a narrative that is the deepest yet for the GTA franchise but not as emotional as Red Dead Redemption 2.

Its been rumored that the gta 6 map may have been leaked in 2018 but went unnoticeable, on the GTAforums a user pointed out good points as to how it may be real.#GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/q9K7eUJCfF pic.twitter.com/qcPdzDtQns — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) October 13, 2020

the left picture of the island looks as its in early development of stages. (picture taken in 2018) and their was a picture found of the same island on 4Chan and that picture was posted on Oct 9, 2020 with what seems to be a completed version of the island.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/y7j7hKllGE — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) October 13, 2020

The leak also pegged the story at over 60 hours long and taking place across two different eras, with the first two chapters of the game apparently taking place in the 1970s.

Rockstar's equivalent of Miami, also known as Vice City, is rumored to be the next game's potential location.

While the map is rumored to be slightly smaller than Red Dead Redemption 2's, the world is apparently incredibly dense, similar to Cyberpunk 2077 in more ways than one.

GTA 6's online component is said to follow in its predecessor's footsteps, releasing a few months after the main game is out. A final release date of October 2023 is allegedly targeted, and a potential announcement could occur as early as spring 2022.

While it cannot be said for sure if these leaks have any merit, most of the information seems to line up with Rockstar's mode of operation and echoes leaks that have occurred over the past few months.

