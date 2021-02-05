The Cayo Perico Heist truly breathed new life back into GTA Online as players got to finally play the Heist that they had been dreaming about for months.

Announced early in 2020, the Cayo Perico Heist was being built up to be the biggest one yet in the game's history.

As things currently stand, it seems like Rockstar wasn't mincing their words as the update is absolutely massive and seems to be the gift that keeps on giving. Earlier this week, GTA Online received a new vehicle in the form of the Vetir, and this week it is the famed Mammoth Squaddie.

The Squaddie was part of the beta but was cut from GTA Online and has now been brought back. However, the spotlight has shone right back on the titular Cayo Perico Heist with an absolutely massive bonus and a generous discount.

Players to get a 50% Bonus Payout on The Cayo Perico Heist and other discounts in GTA Online this week

Image via Rockstar Games

Players who play The Cayo Perico Heist Finale this week will be able to get a 50% bonus on their Cash and RP, whether playing solo or with a crew. This is great news all around as the Heist is not only one of the most fun to play but also the best way to make money in GTA Online, period.

Simply because the Heist is endlessly replayable and will net the player beaucoup bucks on each time around, getting a big boost in terms of the payout is definitely going to go a long way.

Of course, the party doesn't end there, as the Kosatka Submarine will be available this week in GTA Online at a 25% discount, which should help out players short on cash. Therefore, if cash was the player's biggest obstacle between them and The Cayo Perico Heist, then it won't be any longer.

For players looking for an even bigger boost, Issi Classic Races will be paying out 3x GTA$ and RP for this week in the game. Therefore, if it's Heisting or Racing one is looking to do, there is no better time than this week in GTA Online.