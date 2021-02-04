Thursday is a day of the week that GTA Online players look forward to, perhaps more so than any other. That is because Rockstar Games drops a Weekly update on Thursdays that give out valuable rewards and change things up in the Diamond. Such updates act as a bonus to keep players on their toes.

The Enus Paragon R (Armored) is this week's Podium Car in GTA Online's Diamond Casino. Players have a chance to grab their free car this week in the game. Every weekly update since the Cayo Perico Heist DLC brings a brand-new vehicle to GTA Online.

Last week it was the military off-road Vetir in Warstock Cache and Carry. This week, it is the powerful LUV - the Mammoth Squaddie.

The Squaddie is a vehicle GTA Online fans have been looking forward to since the Cayo Perico Heist DLC dropped and players got wind of the vehicle.

GTA Online Weekly Update 2/4: Mammoth Squaddie, Paragon R Armoured, and more

source: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

New Content

Mammoth Squaddie (GTA$ 1,130,000 on Warstock Cache & Carry)

Podium Vehicle

Enus Paragon R (Armored)

Discounted Content

30% off Ocelot Stromberg (GTA$ 2,229,745 / 1,676,500)

30% off Overflöd Entity XXR (GTA$ 1,613,500)

40% off Weeny Issi Classic (GTA$ 216,000 / 162,000)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

70% off Progen Tyrus (GTA$ 765,000)

35% off Annihilator Stealth (GTA$ 2,515,500 / 1,886,625)

The Mammoth Squaddie

The Mammoth Squaddie is available for purchase on the Warstock Cache and Carry website for $1,130,000. The vehicle seems familiar to players as it looks similar to the Patriot, which is based on real-life H2.

There are significant changes to the design that make it stand out amongst the other LUVs in the game. This vehicle is sure to become a favorite of GTA Online fans.