Thursday is a day of the week that GTA Online players look forward to, perhaps more so than any other. That is because Rockstar Games drops a Weekly update on Thursdays that give out valuable rewards and change things up in the Diamond. Such updates act as a bonus to keep players on their toes.
The Enus Paragon R (Armored) is this week's Podium Car in GTA Online's Diamond Casino. Players have a chance to grab their free car this week in the game. Every weekly update since the Cayo Perico Heist DLC brings a brand-new vehicle to GTA Online.
Last week it was the military off-road Vetir in Warstock Cache and Carry. This week, it is the powerful LUV - the Mammoth Squaddie.
The Squaddie is a vehicle GTA Online fans have been looking forward to since the Cayo Perico Heist DLC dropped and players got wind of the vehicle.
GTA Online Weekly Update 2/4: Mammoth Squaddie, Paragon R Armoured, and more
source: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline
New Content
- Mammoth Squaddie (GTA$ 1,130,000 on Warstock Cache & Carry)
Podium Vehicle
- Enus Paragon R (Armored)
Discounted Content
- 30% off Ocelot Stromberg (GTA$ 2,229,745 / 1,676,500)
- 30% off Overflöd Entity XXR (GTA$ 1,613,500)
- 40% off Weeny Issi Classic (GTA$ 216,000 / 162,000)
Twitch Prime Bonuses
- 70% off Progen Tyrus (GTA$ 765,000)
- 35% off Annihilator Stealth (GTA$ 2,515,500 / 1,886,625)
The Mammoth Squaddie
The Mammoth Squaddie is available for purchase on the Warstock Cache and Carry website for $1,130,000. The vehicle seems familiar to players as it looks similar to the Patriot, which is based on real-life H2.
There are significant changes to the design that make it stand out amongst the other LUVs in the game. This vehicle is sure to become a favorite of GTA Online fans.Published 04 Feb 2021, 15:33 IST