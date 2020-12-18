GTA 3 on PC: System requirements, size, links, and more

Even though GTA 3 was released way back in 2001, it still has not lost its relevance in the world of gaming.

GTA 3 can be played on a lot of different platforms, which ensures that it remains popular among gamers. It is also available on the mobile gaming platform, and players can read this article to know more about this Grand Theft Auto offering on Android and iOS.

Like all the other games of the GTA franchise, GTA 3 is also an open-world action-adventure game that revolves around the lives of gangsters. There are also exciting missions that players can complete with the help of vehicles and weapons offered by the game.

GTA 3 has an exciting storyline about a man who sets out to take revenge on his girlfriend for leaving him for dead. The game takes place in the fictional Liberty City, which is inspired by New York City's layout.

As it's an open-world game, gamers can roam around freely and explore Liberty City whenever they want.

Since GTA 3 is an old title, it does not require a high-end computer to run. It takes up less than 1 GB of storage space, which is pretty unimaginable when it comes to today's day and age.

All details about running GTA 3 on a PC

GTA 3 minimum system requirements for PC

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: Pentium III® 450 MHz CPU

Memory: 96 MB RAM

Graphics: 16 MB Direct 3D Video Card

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 8.1

Hard Drive: 500 MB uncompressed free hard disk space

Sound Card: Fully DirectX compatible Sound Card

GTA 3 recommended system requirements

Processor: 700 MHz CPU

Memory: 128 MB RAM

Graphics: 32 MB Direct3D Video Card

(Source: Steam)

Download link for GTA 3

Players can head over to Steam and buy GTA III for INR 652.

Download it from here.