GTA III on Android and iOS: Download size, links, and more

Due to the GTA titles' immense popularity, Rockstar Games have decided to port five GTA games to the mobile gaming platform. Fortunately, GTA III is one of them.

Like all the other GTA titles, GTA III also offers an open-world that players can navigate by foot or by using a vehicle of their choice. Even if the game is more than a decade old, it is still played by mobile gamers for its thrilling missions and interesting storyline.

GTA III has its fair share of sports cars and other vehicles, along with guns, which players can use when completing missions.

One of the best aspects of this game is that it can be played without an internet connection. Players can customize the controls, and if they aren't comfortable with the touch-screen controls, they can also opt for USB controllers.

The game also ensures that its players have a stunning visual experience and immersive audio to get into the groove.

GTA III: Download size

GTA III takes up a significant amount of storage space. Players would have to pay $4.99 for owning the game. They can do so by heading over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Also, the download size of GTA III is 1.3 GB.

GTA III: Links

GTA III has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store.

Android device owners: Download it from here.

iOS device owners: Download it from here.

GTA III: Minimum requirements

When it comes to Android devices, GTA III is compatible with devices that are 7.0 and up. And for iOS devices, GTA III requires an iOS version of 8.0 or later.

