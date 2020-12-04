GTA Vice City on Android and iOS: Download size, links, and more

The GTA games have always been some of the most popular open-world, action-adventure video games. The immense success of the GTA titles made its developers, Rockstar Games, bring the games to mobile platforms. Five games from the GTA franchise are available on mobile. GTA Vice City is one of them.

Like the other GTA games, GTA Vice City revolves around the lives of gangsters. Players can engage in various action-centric missions and make use of a wide variety of weapons to kill their enemies. Players can also roam around in sleek supercars and tune in to one of the radio channels offered by the game.

The game is set in the fictional land of Vice City which is heavily inspired by the city of Miami. The open-world nature of the game allows many players to explore the city whenever they want to.

The GTA games keep on getting better and better when it comes to graphics and GTA Vice City also has good graphics which draws players to play the game even more. Players also have the choice to customize the controls of the game to suit their preferences.

GTA Vice City: Download size and price

The game takes up quite a bit of space compared to other mobile games of a similar nature. The download size of the game is 1.5 GB and players have to buy the game for $4.99.

GTA Vice City: Download Links

GTA Vice City is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Players can head to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store if they want to buy the game. GTA Vice City has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store.

Android device owners: Download it from here.

iOS device owners: Download it from here.

