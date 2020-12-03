GTA Vice City is one of the most celebrated games of the GTA franchise. The game offers an open-world and decent graphics to its players.

When compared with other platforms, the Android version of GTA Vice City is not far behind when it comes to graphics and gameplay. If players like GTA Vice City they can check out the following open-world games with graphics like the Rockstar classic.

5 best open-world Android games with graphics like GTA Vice City

1. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This title from the Gangstar series offers exciting missions like GTA Vice City that players can enjoy. The open-world of this game is also free for exploration whenever players are in the mood for it.

It offers over 80 action-centric missions that give players hours on hours of gameplay. The game also has a good collection of vehicles including armored tanks and muscle cars that players can drive.

Download it from here.

2. Miami crime simulator

Image via APKPure.com

This title is heavily inspired by GTA Vice City and players will not take much time to realize it. Some several weapons and vehicles can be used by players for completing missions. Players can earn money from the game by completing the various missions successfully.

This game has good graphics and easy controls which mobile gamers can master in no time.

Download it from here.

3. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Microsoft

This is another popular game from the Gangstar series which is known for the open-world it offers. Like GTA Vice City, this title also revolves around the life of gangsters.

If players get tired of completing missions, they can explore the nooks and crannies of New Orleans. The title also offers a good selection of weapons which the players can use to defeat their enemies.

Download it from here.

4. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via DCGamerTV (YouTube)

As the name suggests, Gangs Town Story is a game that revolves around the life of gangs. Players can roam around in cool cars, in this title, just like they did while playing GTA Vice City. However, they will encounter cops on their way, so they must be careful.

From Grenade Launchers to AK-47s, this game has all the weapons that a player might need to complete missions.

Download it from here.

5. New Gangster Crime

Image via BADBOSSGAMEPLAY (YouTube)

Mobile gamers often choose this title because it is compatible with low-end devices and offers good graphics as well. Like GTA Vice City, players are required to step into the shoes of a gangster.

Many heists are offered by this exciting title. This game takes up very little storage space and players can enjoy New Gangster Crime even without an internet connection!

Download it from here.