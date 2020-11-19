GTA Vice City is a very popular action-adventure game which is enjoyed by players all over the world. One of the best aspects of GTA Vice City is that it can also be played on mobile devices.

Many players might not want to pick up GTA Vice City for their mobile device because it costs INR 121. However, there are many games of similar nature that players can easily download and play on their Android device, all for free.

5 best offline Android games like GTA Vice City under 1 GB

These are five of the best offline Android games like GTA Vice City which will only take up 1 GB of storage space:

1. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via APKPure.com

This title is also a third-person open-world game like GTA Vice City. Players of this action-shooter title, will get to be a part of a city which is filled with gangsters, cops and soldiers.

Players can cruise around in any of the different vehicles offered by this game. Gangs Town Story also has a good collection of weapons, ranging from the Grenade Launcher to the AK-47.

Size: 827 MB

Download it from here.

2. New Gangster Crime

Image via BADBOSSGAMEPLAY (YouTube)

Like GTA Vice City, players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster and take part in various criminal activities. This game is appreciated for its interesting and dynamic gameplay.

New Gangster Crime offers many enjoyable missions, and a good arsenal of powerful weapons to choose from as well. This title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 330 MB

Download it from here.

3. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

Image via APKPure.com

Players can choose any one of the four gangster modes offered by this game. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster has a rating of 4 stars, and has notched up over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

This title has an exciting challenge mode with 10 different levels, all of which players have a fun time getting through. The game also has a good collection of sports cars that players traverse the map using.

Size: 122 MB

Download it from here.

4. Real Gangster Crime

Image via APKPure.com

This title has many exciting quests and gang wars like GTA Vice City. The story revolves around the life of a gangster who gradually establishes his dominance over the criminal world.

Like the other titles in the list, Real Gangster Crime also offers the vehicles and weapons required for completing missions. This title has been downloaded over 100 million times from the Google Play Store.

Size: 103 MB

Download it from here.

5. Miami Crime Vice Town

Image via APKPure.com

Like GTA Vice City, this title is also based in Miami. Players will have access to numerous cool vehicles in this third-person shooter title.

Miami Crime Vice Town offers its players many weapons and explosives to make use of. Even though some players complain about the lack of missions, they do appreciate the title for its graphics and general smoothness.

Size: 89 MB

Download it from here.

