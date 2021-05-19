GTA 6 breaks Twitter again as next-gen GTA 5 gets a release date

Rockstar Games just came through with a massive announcement that detailed their plans for the GTA franchise.

In a Rockstar Newswire post, they revealed that the next-gen version of GTA 5, labeled as an "Expanded and Enhanced" edition, will be released on November 11, 2021.

The post contained quite a lot of information regarding GTA and Red Dead Online, as well as "fun surprises" planned for GTA III's 20th Anniversary.

Fans are still in the dark about what those surprises could be but are relatively hopeful it might materialize as something more than just a special discount on the title.

While there was general excitement around the new content promised for GTA, Red Dead Online and the next-gen version, the Twitterverse wasn't exactly happy. Much of the GTA community's angst seems to stem from the fact that the fabled "Grand Theft Auto 6" is yet to be confirmed in development.

GTA 6 trends again as next-gen Grand Theft Auto 5 release date is revealed

Still waiting GTA VI pic.twitter.com/UYr3iBSy0E — Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) May 19, 2021

Fans who had been following Rockstar Games were aware that any announcement from the studio would likely be regarding the next-gen GTA 5 rather than a sequel.

Yet, the most optimistic and hopeful of fans were hedging their bets on some kind of confirmation for the highly anticipated GTA 6.

With the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 on next-gen consoles come November 11, 2021, the game will become one of the few titles to have a release across three console generations.

While details about the features of the next-gen title are still scarce, many are hopeful that Rockstar will really up their game this time around.

Best trilogy in gaming, GTA V 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/1NdMaoi6FC — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) May 18, 2021

Where is GTA 6? With the update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S let's see how we're getting on.



Two 8 year periods of GTA games:



2001 2013

To To

2009↙️ ↘️2021 pic.twitter.com/HlBBDAuj8w — Dan 'The Mega' Driver (@swooper_d) May 18, 2021

Rockstar said that expanded and enhanced versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online for the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be coming soon. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jsKLK2iVOc — P-Geezy (@PGeezyGames) May 18, 2021

There is still a vocal section of the GTA fanbase that resonates with the sentiment that Rockstar is "milking" the franchise. Yet, the truth is that GTA Online has been evolving by leaps and bounds and has a rather sizeable player base in 2021.

Thus, it would not make sense for Rockstar to drop all the momentum at once and stop supporting their massive player base.

I’ll be honest, I don’t think we’ll see any GTA 6 news even before the PS6 drops 😔 — 💯 Kristopher London (@IamKrisLondon) May 18, 2021

Me when GTA VI, HK Silksong and Deltarune come out pic.twitter.com/LlMIkIdzvO — LovelyPixelArts ∆∆∆ (@lovely_pixel) May 19, 2021

Real pic of me when GTA 6 comes out #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/Q4Wp5VymYZ — CODE: HACKMAN ➐ (@hackmangamer777) May 18, 2021

It will be interesting to see how much information Rockstar reveals about the next-gen version of GTA 5 in the days leading up to it.

For now, players have their sights set on what kind of "fun surprises" Rockstar have in store for GTA III's 20th Anniversary on October 22, 2021.