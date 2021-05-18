GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition official release date confirmed by Rockstar

In a surprising turn of events, while many expected more GTA news to come their way closer to E3, Rockstar has dropped a ton of new updates for their fans. The key point of focus of this announcement is GTA 5's "Expanded and Enhanced" Edition's release date for next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).

GTA 5, as well as the standalone version of GTA Online, will be released on November 11th, but that is not all that Rockstar has in store. They have also confirmed a summer update for GTA Online, which many had expected, but it is still good to get a confirmation from Rockstar.

Along with that, in celebration of GTA III's 20th Anniversary, Rockstar have some special events lined up for fans, some exclusive to GTA Online.

Rockstar hints at big GTA 3 event along with more surprises and announcements

In the announcement made by the studio over Rockstar Newswire, it was also confirmed that Red Dead Online will be receiving a summer update as well. Along with that, Red Dead Online will receive 8 new Races, spanning across five states.

GTA Online also receives 8 new Stunt Races on May 27th, which is exciting news for Race enthusiasts in the game. According to the announcement, GTA and Red Dead Online will both be receiving,

"the most frequently fan-requested additions to each game, along with a host of new items, quality of life updates, and much more."

The summer update for GTA Online will also include special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop.

Rockstar is still cryptic regarding what expansions and enhancements will be made to the game on next-gen consoles. It seems like players will have to wait a little while longer to find out what exactly the game has in store for players.