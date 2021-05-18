GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition for PS5 and Xbox X/S: Official release date, announcement, new features teased, and more

Rockstar just dropped a pretty massive bomb on the GTA community, with big announcements for GTA Online and the fabled "Expanded and Enhanced" Edition. Fans finally have a release date for the next-gen version of the game: November 11th, 2021.

While it is still pretty far away, players won't have to wait too long for new GTA content, as plenty is coming their way during the summer. The annual tradition continues this year, as Rockstar is dropping another update for GTA Online over the summer. This will have new missions, car meets, and also a new vehicle.

The announcement covered a whole range of topics, but Rockstar remained tight-lipped regarding exactly what "Expanded and Enhanced" could mean.

What can fans expect from GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition on next-gen consoles?

The announcement didn't exactly shed a lot of light on what sort of enhancements or expansions the game will receive. In terms of detail, Rockstar simply eluded to "new features" on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"New features" could mean a whole range of things, but if the last enhanced version for the PS4 and Xbox One is any clue, fans might have a good idea. In 2015, GTA 5's enhancements included new features like:

More control over aim settings

First-person mode

Larger lobbies in GTA Online (Heists update)

New music/radio stations

New outfits and vehicles

Out of these, the first-person mode quickly gained traction and became a fan-favorite. Perhaps fans can expect something similar this time around in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition on November 11th, 2021.

However, fans are still hedging their bets on some kind of single-player expansion for Story Mode. But so far, Rockstar has made zero comments regarding this.

New functionality exclusive to GTA Online and GTA 3

In addition to confirming the release date, Rockstar also confirmed that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the genre-defining hit Grand Theft Auto III. Rockstar has promised "more fun surprises" in the days leading up to October 22, 2021.

Some surprises will be exclusive to GTA Online, which should be good news for the game's massive player base. There is more in store for fans who play Online on next-gen consoles as the standalone version on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will include "special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop."