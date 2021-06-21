Which is the best nightclub to buy in GTA Online?

GTA Online offers various ways in which players can make money in the city of Los Santos.

Rockstar introduced Nightclubs as a business option in GTA Online with 2018's After Hours update.

Nightclubs can be purchased from the Maze Bank website's foreclosure section. Players can pick from 10 nightclub locations and buy one that suits them. The prices of the nightclubs range from one million dollars to $1.8 million.

Once purchased, all Nightclubs function the same besides a few cosmetic features that can be modified. This article will dive into the best nightclub in GTA Online based on accessibility, visual aesthetic, and price.

Accessibility to the club is crucial. The location should be accessible by land and air. The club must be located in an area that is near the city's hotspots. This will draw more people in. Being accessible also means that doing club missions will be easier and quicker.

The visual aesthetic of the club is also an important factor in the club's success. This is because people will naturally gravitate towards a good ambiance.

The Strawberry Nightclub gives the best bang for the buck in GTA Online

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

This club is located in a former paint factory. Some players might even argue that this is the best looking club that is up for sale. Its unique selling proposition is that it is located in the center of Los Santos, making the club highly accessible.

The location is also close to the highway, making it very easy for players to travel on business missions.

The club is reasonably priced at $1,525,000. It is a very good deal for a location with all the features. The only downside of this location is that other players might try to interfere with the business since the area is popular.

