5 reasons why players love Michael from GTA 5

GTA 5, unlike most video games, features three main leads, each more intriguing than the other.

While all three GTA 5 protagonists are equally buzz-worthy in their own right, Michael is arguably the best of them all, not only because he is more skilled and passionate than the other two but also because he brings to life an incredibly complicated archetype, one that is often not seen in gaming.

This article explores some main reasons why Michael is the best character featured in GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Why GTA 5 fans so dearly love Michael

5) Relatively empathetic

Michael doesn't like killing people for absolutely no reason (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Sure, Michael likes wreaking havoc just as much as his GTA 5 counterparts. Heck, he was depressed when he couldn't do the things he was passionate about. But Michael is far more empathetic than most quintessential Grand Theft Auto characters.

Take Trevor, for instance. He would go mad if he didn't kill an innocent guy once in a while if it's possible to be even more furious than he already is. Michael, on the other hand, doesn't like killing people for absolutely no reason. This makes his character a lot more realistic and relatable. Empathy goes a long way, even in the underworld.

4) Loyal to his friends

Michael would do anything for his friends (Image via steamcommunity)

Unlike Trevor, who would betray his friends without an ounce of regret, Michael is highly loyal to his friends. Players get to see this in the very first mission of GTA 5, where he yells at Trevor to leave him behind and run for his life. But as fate would have it, he doesn't die.

Still, it shows Michael would do anything for his friends.

3) Self aware

This is perhaps his most underrated quality. Most GTA 5 characters are self-obsessed criminals who would do anything to grab power for themselves without even knowing why they need it in the first place.

Michael, however, believes in the power of self-knowledge and spends a good deal of time in self-reflection, wondering why he is not happy even though he's got everything anyone could ever wish for. GTA 5 wouldn't have been half as compelling as it is had Michael really died in the first mission.

2) Deeply flawed

He's one of the most relatable GTA 5 characters (Image via vg247)

Michael De Santa from GTA 5 knows what being wealthy feels like and now he wants to be a legend, a movie star, an iconic figure of vanity that the entire world would moon over. This is perhaps his biggest flaw, his need for fame and recognition.

Instead of working on his dreams, Michael spends most of his time making castles in the air and meddling in the affairs of the underworld. The contrast between his passion and his ambition makes him a deeply flawed character, which makes him one of the most relatable GTA 5 characters.

1) Mentors Franklin

And of course, the most crucial reason Michael is the best GTA 5 character is that he treats Franklin, one of the three GTA 5 protagonists, like the son he wished he had and becomes his mentor.

For Michael, Franklin is like family, and the feeling is mutual.