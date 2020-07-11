GTA 5: Lester's list of assassination missions for Franklin

We take a look at the assassination missions that Lester Crest gives to Franklin Clinton in GTA 5.

There are five such missions that you will need to complete to get your hands on a massive bounty.

Lester assigning assassination missions to Franklin in GTA 5 (Image: YouTube)

Those who have played as Franklin Clinton in GTA 5 must know about the assassination missions given to him by Lester Crest. These are side missions that you need to fulfill for 100 percent completion in the game.

You will have to carry out five assassination missions in GTA 5, given to Franklin by Lester, to earn money from the stock market. Except for one mission — The Hotel Assassination — you can choose to complete the rest after the main story is over.

You can make a huge profit from the stock markets via these missions in GTA 5. Before every mission, make sure to buy as many stocks as possible. Then, after the mission, wait for a few minutes for the stock market to reach its peak, and then sell your stocks. By the end of all these missions, you should have a crazy amount, more than $2,100,000,000!

Lester’s assassination missions for Franklin in GTA 5

The five assassination missions assigned by Lester to Franklin in GTA 5 are:

1. The hotel assassination

The Hotel Assassination (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This is the only mission in GTA 5 that you need to fulfill to get ahead in the storyline. Here, Franklin is asked to assassinate Brett Lowrey, the CEO of Bilkinton Research. For carrying out the task, Lester advises Franklin to use sticky bombs or sniper rifles.

Once you are successful in completing the mission, you will see Franklin getting rewarded $9000 and a house in Vinewood Hills by Lester.

2. The multi-target assassination

The multi-target assassination (Image: YouTube)

In this mission, you are required to assassinate four jurors. The targets are scattered in and around Los Santos. The first target is in Vespucci Beach, the second in Pipeline Inn, the third target at West Eclipse Medical Tower and the final one in Vinewood Hills. After completing this mission, you will get $7000.

3. The vice assassination

The vice assassination (Image: YouTube)

In this mission, you are required to kill the CEO of Facade, Jackson Skinner. You can blow up his car using a sticky bomb or use a sniper rifle to shoot him. You will receive $3000 after successfully completing this mission.

4. The bus assassination

The bus assassination (Image: YouTube)

In this mission, you will have to kill Isaac Penny, a billionaire who is trying to control the interests of a company, Vapid. After the job, you will be rewarded with $7000.

5. The construction assassination

The construction assassination (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

You have to head over to Pillbox Hill to kill Enzo Bonelli. He will be surrounded by guards, whom you have to kill and then proceed to blow up his chopper. After successfully completing this mission, you will get $10000 as a reward.