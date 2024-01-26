5 reasons why Karin Sultan RS Classic in GTA Online is worth buying

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is one of the most prominent cars in GTA Online that has been in the game since August 2021. It is a tuner car added as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: Los Santos Tuners DLC. It's a fan-favorite that has many tributes to its name. You can also find it frequently in races, free roams, and car meets.

While many vehicle enthusiasts already own the car, new players are still skeptical about it. Therefore, this article lists five reasons explaining why you should buy the Karin Sultan RS Classic in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why the Karin Sultan RS Classic is a must-own vehicle in GTA Online in 2024

1) Best for drift races

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. Although Rockstar Games did not provide it with the latest Drift Tuning Upgrade, it still has many drift tunable customizations that you can apply from Los Santos Customs or any of the car workshops. The car is very popular among players who used to drift before the introduction of the Drift Tuning Upgrade.

Many OG players can still be seen drifting around Los Santos using the standard customizations available for the Karin Sultan RS Classic. The most prominent ones are the Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires, which you can apply from the Los Santos Car Meet workshop.

2) Best customizations

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is also one of the best tuner cars in GTA 5 Online. This means Rockstar Games offers extended customizations, allowing players to go into details while modifying their cars. These tuner upgrades are primarily available through the Auto Shop business and the Los Santos Car Meet workshop.

GTA Online players can choose from 11 bumpers, nine exhausts, five headlights, 24 hood designs, 16 liveries, 17 spoilers, and many other upgrades. These customizations improve both the looks and performance of the Karin Sultan RS Classic.

3) The most advanced Sultan car in the game

The popular multiplayer game currently has four variants of Sultan cars: Karin Sultan, Karin Sultan RS, Karin Sultan Classic, and Karin Sultan RS Classic. The last one is the most advanced and fastest car in GTA Online, among others. Despite having no special upgrades such as Benny’s and HSW, the Sultan RS Classic outperforms them all.

It has the fastest acceleration and top speed among all Sultan cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Rockstar Games also allows you to use the car in all kinds of four-wheeler races except for the new Drift Races that require the Drift Tuning Upgrade.

4) Performance

The Karin Sultan RS Classic has a remarkable performance output. While its base top speed is 91.03 mph (146.50 km/h), you can push it to 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) by fully upgrading the car. It is one of the best cars to drive in Los Santos in 2024.

Expert GTA Online drivers can also finish a lap within 1:03.397 minutes. The vehicle is powered by a six-cylinder, 3.5-liter engine and a five-speed transmission box. The all-wheel drive layout allows drifters to control the car properly while sliding on the road.

5) Discounted price

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is one of the most expensive cars in GTA Online, with a base price tag of $1,789,000 and a discounted price tag of $1,341,750. The discounted price is unlocked randomly based on the reputation level of the LS Car Meet. Therefore, most players are forced to buy it paying the full price.

However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games reduced both price tags of the car by 30%. This is a limited-time offer that will last till January 31, 2024. Therefore, it is the best time to buy the Karin Sultan RS Classic in the multiplayer game.

