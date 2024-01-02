Is Dinka Jester RR the best drift car in GTA Online: Performance review

The Dinka Jester RR is undoubtedly one of the most popular cars in GTA Online. Despite being a great commuter vehicle, it's mostly admired by the motorhead community for its drifting capabilities. Rockstar Games added the Jester RR as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC and offered several customizations to make it a drift-build car. The Chop Shop DLC also added new features to the vehicle, increasing its advantages.

This article provides a brief performance review of the Dinka Jester RR to help GTA Online players decide whether they should own it.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Is it worth getting the Dinka Jester RR for drifting in GTA Online?

The simple answer is yes. The Dinka Jester RR is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online after The Chop Shop update. Most of the Los Santos Tuners DLC vehicles were built for drifting, and the Jester RR follows suit. You can customize the car for normal driving or drifting.

While most of the car's customization options can be accessed from any vehicle workshop, the primary drift-specific mods are only available in the Los Santos Car Meet workshop. You can opt for a Lowered Vehicle Stance and apply Low Grip Tires to make the vehicle slide more than normal.

These modifications should be fine for new players to practice and improve their drifting skills. However, pro drifters who want to improve their skills can apply the Drift Tuning Modification to make the car slide even more.

The Chop Shop DLC added many new cars in GTA Online. However, only a few of the cars in the game are eligible for the Drift Tuning Modification.

The top speed and lap timing of the Dinka Jester RR is also remarkable. According to the game files, the base version of the car can run at a top speed of 94.76 mph or 152.50 km/h. However, you can increase the top speed to 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h by fully upgrading it. Expert drivers can also finish a lap within 1:04.564 minutes.

The Dinka Jester RR is powered by a twin-cam inline-6 engine and an eight-speed transmission box. These features make it the fastest tuner car in GTA Online.

Other important details about the Dinka Jester RR

The Jester RR is based on the real-life fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB). It is a stylish car with an aggressive aerodynamic design and a soothing exhaust note. The Legendary Motorsport website sells it for a base price of $1,970,000 and a trade price of $1,477,500.

If you're looking for a prominent drift car in 2024, the GTA Online Dinka Jester RR is undoubtedly one of the best choices.

