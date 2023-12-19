Top 5 new cars added to GTA Online Chop Shop update

Rockstar Games added 11 new cars with the GTA Online: The Chop Shop DLC on December 12, 2023. However, according to the independent data miners, the studio has yet to release four more vehicles that will be added later as part of the drip feed. While all 11 cars have unique features and utilities, some are better than the rest.

Unfortunately, there is no proper way of knowing a car’s qualities without buying it. With that being said, this article lists the top five new cars that you can check out after the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

Grotti Turismo Omaggio, Vapid Aleutian, and three other top-ranking cars added to the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC

5) Karin Vivanite

The Karin Vivanite is a hybrid minivan based on the real-life fourth-generation Toyota Sienna (XL40). Although it is a “soccer mom” car, Rockstar Games has included various features. The car has a bulky and boxy design with five-door panels. However, it can carry only four people at once.

The key highlight of this new GTA Online DLC car is that it comes with HSW Upgrades. You can take it to the Los Santos Car Meet and equip it with exclusive upgrades. While a regular Vivanite can cruise at a top speed of 105.50 mph or 169.79 km/h, the HSW variant can reach up to 128.00 mph or 206.00 km/h.

4) Vapid Aleutian

The Vapid Aleutian is an SUV designed for off-roading in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life fourth-generation Ford Expedition and features a similar boxy design. The base model of the car has a simple look. But you can apply various customization options to make it look sporty.

It is an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers Armor Plating, a Missile Lock-On Jammer, Slick Proximity Mines, and a Remote Control Unit inside the Agency garage. Although its defensive capabilities are currently unknown, you should be able to drive the car in public lobbies without worrying about griefers.

3) Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

The Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible is the latest version of the Declasse Vigero ZX. It is a stylish car based on the real-life Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. However, it comes with a soft-top roof that you can open and close based on your preference.

Interestingly, it is also an HSW upgradable car in GTA Online. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can take the car to the LSCM workshop and upgrade the vehicle to the HSW variant.

The actual top speed of the Vigero ZX Convertible is 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h. However, the HSW variant can reach up to 158.00 mph or 254.28 km/h.

2) Fathom FR36

Despite being a new car, the Fathom FR36 instantly became popular among players because of its drift capabilities. It is a drift tunable car in GTA Online that you can also use in the upcoming drift races. Rockstar Games designed it based on the real-life Infiniti G35 coupe.

The Fathom FR36 also has a wide range of customizations and stylish liveries that completely change its looks. However, it is an expensive vehicle in GTA Online that has a base price of $1,610,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

1) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is undoubtedly the most popular car in the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC. It is an Imani Tech vehicle that can be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer to escape from enemy missiles. The car is based on the real-life Ferrari F8 Tributo and features a similar sporty look.

The motorhead community has yet to figure out the actual top speed of the new supercar. However, according to various YouTubers, it has excellent acceleration and top speed. The Turismo Omaggio also has superior handling, making it a must-have car in the game.

