5 of the fastest HSW cars in GTA Online (August 2023)

The HSW cars are one of the newest additions in GTA 5 Online's Expanded and Enhanced version. Rockstar Games introduced that as part of the game’s release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and to date, they are exclusive to these console players only. HSW cars offer unique customization and performance output that is unmatched by any other vehicles in the game. However, they are mostly popular for the top speeds.

Sadly, there are no proper measures to know about a car’s performance without owning them. This also applies to the HSW cars and you have to test each vehicle to find your favorite one. To help, this article lists five of the fastest HSW cars that you can get in GTA Online in August 2023.

Note: The top speeds of the vehicles are measured by YouTuber Broughy1322.

Five super-fast HSW cars in GTA Online

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is not only the fastest HSW car but also the overall fastest one in GTA Online. While its regular top speed is 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h, the HSW Performance Upgrades pushes the maximum to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h.

Rockstar Games added it as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023. The car also has both normal and Imani Tech upgrade options. It is one of the best race cars in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2023. Skilled drivers can finish a lap in 1:02.829 minutes with this car.

2) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is the most unique-looking car in GTA Online. While PS4, Xbox One, and PC players can run it at a top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S players can reach up to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h with HSW upgrades.

Many GTA Online players call it a futuristic alien-tech car because of its uncanny looks and extraordinary performance records. Fans are hoping Rockstar Games will the Deveste Eight in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. Its lap time record is 1:00.261 minutes.

3) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT is a supercar in GTA Online that has been a fan favorite for a long time. It is a top-performing racecar in the multiplayer game that has a normal top speed of 131.25 mph or 211.23 km/h and an HSW top speed of 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

The engine bay under the trunk carries a single-overhead camshaft V8 coupled to a six-speed transmission box. You can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport website for a starting price of $2,355,000. Additionally, Hao charges $850,000 to unlock the HSW Upgrades.

4) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is regarded as one of the best HSW cars in GTA Online by the gearhead community. It is very much similar to the real-life 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and also comes with remarkable performance output. The normal top speed of the car is 125 mph or 201.17 km/h.

However, when upgraded with HSW features, the speed increases to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine attached to a six-speed transmission box. The Vigero ZX can complete a lap in 1:06.249 minutes.

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

An HSW customized variant of the Weaponized Ignus in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is one of the most desired cars in the multiplayer game. It is a stylish and weaponized car that costs $4,500,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Some players are also seen using GTA Online money glitches to buy the car.

While old-gen and PC players can push it to 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h, new-gen console players can reach a top speed of 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h with HSW upgrades. It is the only car on the list that completes a lap within a minute, with a remarkable lap timing of 0:58.758 minutes.

