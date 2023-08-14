GTA Online's frozen money glitch apparently still works, allowing players to earn millions with ease

Rockstar Games has put many options in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online to let you earn money. However, you have to toil hard to earn millions via these methods. To relieve you from this hardship comes glitches, which help earn quickly and easily. One such glitch that surfaced some time back allowed players to buy the Imponte Deluxo for free, which can then be sold to receive millions of dollars.

Rockstar usually patches glitches of this sort rather quickly, but this particular one is apparently still working. It can be executed on all platforms, so let's take a closer at the GTA Online frozen money glitch that allows you to earn millions with ease.

GTA Online players can easily earn millions via a frozen money glitch that apparently still works

YouTuber Rams la pierre posted a video claiming that a popular GTA Online frozen money glitch is still working and can be executed in an Invite Only session. It requires you to buy the Imponte Deluxo and disconnect the internet at the time of purchase to prevent any money from being deducted.

The car will still get delivered and can then be sold to receive millions of in-game cash. Needless to say, you must have enough money to buy the Imponte Deluxo, that is $5,750,000, to perform this glitch. If you have unlocked its Trade Price, the vehicle will be available for $4,312,500 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

Character creation screen (Image via YouTube/Rams la pierre)

To start this frozen money glitch in GTA Online, open the Pause Menu, go to Online, and select Swap Character. At this point, you will have to create a secondary character and copy the rank of your primary character to the new one.

Upon joining a session with the new character, you will be given a free residential property with a garage. You will also notice that this character has a shared bank account with your primary character.

Now, access the internet browser from your in-game mobile phone, head to Warstock Cache and Carry, and open-up Imponte Deluxo's page. Click on "Buy It Now" and quickly disconnect the internet at that moment. Wait a few seconds, reconnect it, and head back into the game.

You will be faced with a connection error that will load you into GTA 5's story mode. After loading back into an online session, you will see that the Imponte Deluxo has been delivered to the garage that was allotted before and the money in your bank hasn't been deducted.

Sell the Deluxo to make over three million dollars (Image via YouTube/Rams la pierre)

You can now drive the car into Los Santos Customs and sell it. Imponte Deluxo's resale value is $3,250,000; so you will get that amount each time this glitch is repeated.

However, as mentioned before, Rockstar usually patches such money glitches over time and hence, it is possible that it might not work for everyone. In that case, you can grind business and heists to get rich in GTA Online until Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out, or some other glitch pops up.

