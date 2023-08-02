3 shocking GTA Online glitches that earned players millions

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is a game that mostly focuses on engaging in criminal activities and making money from it. Indulging in illegal businesses, performing heists and many other activities help players earn millions of dollars, but that takes quite a while and requires you to work hard. However, players often stumble upon interesting glitches that help in making a lot of money and significantly cut down time and effort put in.

Rockstar Games do eventually patch these glitches, but users can benefit from them in the meantime. That said, here are three shocking GTA Online glitches that earned players millions.

Three shocking GTA Online glitches allowed players to earn millions

1) VIP Challenges glitch

VIP Challenges are jobs that are usually quite fun to play and can reward a decent amount of money in GTA Online. One such job is the Most Wanted VIP Challenge, which puts a five-star wanted level on you, asking them to survive for a few minutes. However, you can utilize a glitch to technically become invincible, making millions of dollars in the process.

For this, you must head toward the location marked in the following image and find a cargo boat inside the building there.

Go to this location (Image via YouTube/Matthew Playz)

After getting on the boat, you must locate a vent and jump right into the wall to the left of it. Doing this correctly will glitch them through the wall to a spot that cannot be reached by usual means.

Now, you can register as a VIP, hire bodyguards, and start the Most Wanted VIP Challenge from the Interaction Menu, staying perfectly hidden inside the boat. The job can then be completed successfully without much effort. Continuously replaying this challenge will earn you millions over time.

2) Deluxo money glitch

The Deluxo money glitch is one of the best GTA Online money glitches. It does have one prerequisite, and that is having enough money to buy the Imponte Deluxo. If you have enough funds, enter the story mode's Pause Menu, go to Online, and select Choose Character.

You now have to create a secondary character, copy their primary character's rank to the new one, and load it into an online lobby. This will allow the two characters to have shared bank accounts and allot a new garage to the new avatar.

Once this is done, players need to log onto Warstock Cache and Carry, find Imponte Deluxo, and open its page. As soon as you click on the Buy Now option, you must immediately disconnect and reconnect the internet within two to three seconds.

If this is done correctly, you will be transferred into the story mode. However, after getting back into a GTA Online lobby, you will notice that your bank balance is the same as before, but the Deluxo has been delivered to their new garage. The vehicle can then be sold to receive millions of dollars. These steps can be repeated before Rockstar Games eventually patch this glitch.

3) Elysian Islands wall glitch

Go here in Elysian Islands (Image via YouTube/Matthew Playz)

The Elysian Islands wall glitch also involves hiding in a spot during the Most Wanted VIP Challenge where you can neither be seen nor killed. After arriving at the location depicted in the image above, you must look for a concrete barrier behind the flatbed truck parked there.

To get into the glitched space, jump over the barrier and walk towards the left. If done as intended, you will find yourself inside the wall, hidden from other GTA Online players and NPCs.

Jump over this concrete barrier and walk left into the wall (Image via YouTube/Matthew Playz)

Now, you can access the Interaction Menu to register as a VIP, hire Bodyguards, and start the Most Wanted VIP Challenge, earning millions within hours. Since there still seems to be quite a while before Grand Theft Auto 6 is out, this glitch can be used to have fun in the current game.

