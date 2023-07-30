GTA Online glitch allows solo players to earn $3 million every 5 minutes

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online offers players many ways to make money. Most of them require consistent effort, which over time helps in earning millions of dollars. However, players often discover interesting money glitches that can be utilized to generate a hefty revenue in a relatively short while. In this article, we will be focusing on a glitch that can be used to make millions within minutes.

It can be executed on all platforms and has some very simple prerequisites. With that being said, let's take a closer look at the GTA Online glitch, allowing solo players to earn $3 million every five minutes.

Solo players can earn around $3 million every five minutes using a simple GTA Online money glitch

This GTA Online solo glitch is based on buying and selling cars. Hence, you should have enough money to purchase some of the more expensive in-game rides. Additionally, you must also have a bird unlocked in the Director Mode. This can be done by eating Peyote Plants in the story mode.

After this, head into an Invite Only session in Grand Theft Auto Online. This glitch can be performed in both public and private sessions, but the latter is preferable as it cancels out interference from other players.

Once in an online lobby, use the in-game smartphone to visit an automobile website and purchase a car of your choice. Select a garage to store it and disconnect the internet after the web page displays the word "SOLD".

Disconnect the internet without exiting this page (Image via YouTube/SkyPs4Gamer)

Wait for about five seconds, reconnect the internet, and head back into GTA Online, at which point the game will notify you of an error and take you into story mode.

Now, access the Interaction Menu and launch the Director Mode. Go to Actors, Animals, and select whichever bird is available. After spawning as the bird, access the game's map and set up a waypoint on the road near Procopio Beach. Then, bring up the Interaction Menu, go to Location, and select Waypoint.

Once you spawn as the bird at the Waypoint, begin flying and bring up the Interaction Menu again. Highlight the "Quit to Story Mode" option and try to collide with a car moving in your direction.

Immediately click on "Quit to Story Mode" and exit Director Mode right before hitting a car. This will trigger an infinite black screen with a loading icon. Executing this part can be a little difficult, so keep trying until you succeed.

Select the option right before hitting a car. (Image via YouTube/SkyPs4Gamer)

While on the black screen, open the Interaction Menu yet again and move up just one option and click on it. Nothing will be visible on the screen, so you will have to rely on sound.

If this is done correctly, the game will ask for confirmation regarding launching the Director Mode. Click on Yes, exit Director Mode, and enter an online lobby. You will notice that your money is the same as it was before purchasing the car. The vehicle will also be present in the chosen garage, which can then be sold to get cash.

All GTA Online cars work just as good for this glitch, but the pricey ones have a relatively higher resale value. Therefore, this process can be repeated to easily make millions within minutes.

However, there is a daily sell limit which must be kept in mind. This glitch can be used to make a lot of money and have fun in the game while you wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

