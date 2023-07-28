5 solo hacks every GTA Online beginner should know about

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online debuted in 2013 and is still going strong, with new players joining daily. It offers tons of things in which users can engross themselves for hours. An interesting fact about this multiplayer game is that it has become quite solo-friendly over the years. Unfortunately, that information isn't communicated very clearly to beginners when they start playing.

Therefore, knowing a few handy tips and tricks can help newcomers progress smoothly and save considerable time. That being said, here is a list of five solo hacks every GTA Online beginner should know about.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Gun Van and 4 more solo hacks every GTA Online beginner should know about

1) Stolen cars can be sold

As in all Grand Theft Auto titles, stealing one is the easiest way to get a ride in GTA Online. The game's map is full of cars being driven around by NPCs which can be stolen by getting close to it on foot and forcefully entering it. Interestingly, they can also be used to make a decent amount of money.

Upon stealing a car, players can drive it into a Los Santos Customs outlet and sell it. This is one of the easiest ways of generating income for beginners. However, not all stolen cars can be sold, and Rockstar Games has also implemented a daily sell limit.

2) The Gun Van

The Gun Van was introduced to GTA Online in early 2023 and is one of the most exciting elements of the game. It is a vehicle that sells top-class weapons at significantly discounted rates, with its catalog changing weekly. It is the only place from where players can occasionally get the Railgun.

That said, finding the Gun Van is complicated as its location changes daily. Additionally, its icon isn't displayed on the map until one is close enough. Regardless, the Gun Van has become quite popular among players, with many hoping for its return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel

The Diamond Casino and Resort is a popular destination among the citizens of Los Santos. A podium at the casino hosts a new car after every GTA Online weekly update. That car can be won by spinning the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel. Therefore, beginners can quickly get a free car.

They can also win rewards such as clothing items, RP points, and money. However, the chances of landing the podium car are pretty low, and the Lucky Wheel can be spun just once a day. Nevertheless, they can collect a $1,000 visitor bonus daily from the casino reception.

4) Los Santos Drug Wars missions

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update consists of 11 exciting and solo-friendly missions requiring no investment. After collecting a decent amount of money, buy some weapons and head to the Ace Liquor outlet in Blaine County to start this job.

Completing it will help establish a business in the form of the Acid Lab and reward a free supercar, the Ocelot Virtue. Starting businesses and getting high-performance cars is expensive. Hence, beginners can benefit from playing these DLC missions.

5) Missions can be done in Invite-Only sessions

Most GTA Online businesses involve resupplying and selling missions. While these jobs are pretty straightforward, other players in the lobby can interfere and disrupt the task, causing the loss of time and money. Instead, players should complete these missions in Invite-Only sessions to avoid problems.

An Invite-Only session can be launched from the game's Pause Menu. Doing this is highly beneficial for beginners as they usually lack high-quality weapons and vehicles in the early stages of their journey.

Poll : Did you just start playing GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes