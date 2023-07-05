Rockstar fixes Lotus Evija-based Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar Games has fixed a major issue with the Lotus Evija-based Ocelot Virtue in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. When it was originally introduced in the game, players could not toss explosives like Sticky Bombs and regular Grenades out its window. Fortunately, this error has been rectified in the game's latest summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries.

While this may seem like a minor gripe to some, the inability to throw out explosives at adversaries can pose a major challenge during certain missions. Now that the issue has been fixed, the Ocelot Virtue has become a formidable force within the game.

Issue with Lotus Evija-based Ocelot Virtue finally fixed by Rockstar Games in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

Players can now throw out explosives while driving the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online. Earlier, the game prohibited players from doing so, which became an issue when chased by enemy NPCs or other players.

While it was possible to perform the usual drive-bys, not being able to toss out Grenades or Sticky Bombs accounted for a significant shortcoming.

Rockstar Games eventually fixed this issue with the Ocelot Virtue in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, released on June 13, 2023. Players can now effectively use the Lotus Evija-based Super Car in GTA Online.

Although the Virtue's top speed is not the best in GTA Online, it can accelerate to high speeds within seconds and is one of the quickest cars in the game. Additionally, it is also an incredibly durable vehicle.

Here are the number of explosives that the Ocelot Virtue can withstand:

Homing Launcher Missiles/Pegassi Oppressor Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG/Grenades/Sticky Bombs - 11

- 11 Explosive Rounds - 27

- 27 Tank Cannon - 5

- 5 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20mm FLAK - 1

Players can further strengthen the vehicle's defensive measures. As the Ocelot Virtue is an Imani Tech vehicle, it can be equipped with Extra Armor Plating and the Missile Lock-On Jammer technology.

While it is listed on Legendary Motorsport for over two million dollars, players can get it for free by completing all The Last Dose missions. Whether the Ocelot Virtue will feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 remains to be seen.

