GTA Online Ocelot Virtue review: Top speed, acceleration, and more

Officially released on March 16, the Ocelot Virtue is one of the latest vehicle additions to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Players can obtain this speedy hypercar for free by completing the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC or by purchasing it from Legendary Motorsport for a considerable amount of money. Nevertheless, certain desirable qualities such as rapid acceleration and solid durability make the Ocelot Virtue stand out from the crowd.

For players who are wondering if this car is worth going through all of the challenging missions for or its exorbitant price tag, this article will provide a closer look at all of the attributes of the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online.

GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue boasts great acceleration despite a lower top speed

The release of the Ocelot Virtue marks a significant addition to GTA Online's list of supercars. Much like its real-life counterpart, the Lotus Evija, the Virtue is a powerful electric vehicle. As a result, the car is incredibly quiet even at full speed with just a mildly audible whirring sound.

Unfortunately, the fact that it's an electric vehicle negatively impacts its top speed, which has been officially recorded at just 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. Even in the supercar category, the Ocelot Virtue is outperformed in this regard by some of its peers. However, it certainly makes up for a lower top speed with its incredibly fast acceleration.

Based on reliable information from Rockstar Games' official website, the Ocelot Virtue's acceleration has been given the maximum possible rating, which helps the Virtue hit its top speed in the blink of an eye.

Although it has received the highest handling rating as well, players must still be cautious while maneuvering it through sharp turns or heavy traffic to avoid frequent collisions. It's highly recommended that players let the car glide in such situations, which will simplify the driving process tenfold.

The Ocelot Virtue is built like a tank

Considering that the Ocelot Virtue is an Imani Tech car, players will be able to add Missile Lock-On Jammers on this electric vehicle through customization options at the Agency Workshop. It's a highly useful feature against weaponized helicopters and Oppressor variants.

Furthermore, additional Armor Plating is available for the Virtue as well. Following the installation of which, the Ocelot Virtue becomes almost indestructible and is capable of withstanding:

Homing/Oppressor/Jet Missiles - 12

RPG/Grenades/Sticky Bomb/MOC Cannon - 12

Explosive Rounds - 28

Tank Cannon - 6

Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flack - 2

Upon being struck with rockets or missiles, the car is prone to spinning out of control, which players will have to look out for. Additionally, its windows have no protection against bullets. Nevertheless, such high resistance is uncommon amongst Imani Tech cars, which gives the Ocelot Virtue a serious advantage.

As mentioned before, once players complete the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, they will be eligible to receive a free Ocelot Virtue. For those who don't wish to grind through campaign missions, it can be purchased from the GTA Online website of Legendary Motorsport at a price of $2,980,000.

Poll : Do you think the Ocelot Virtue justifies its price tag? Yes No 0 votes