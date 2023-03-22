5 reasons why the Ocelot Virtue is the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle so far

As of today, there are a total of 10 Imani Tech vehicles available for players to buy in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Imani Tech is essentially a special feature that lets compatible vehicles install high-tech upgrades such as Missile Lock-On Jammers, additional Armor Plating, and the option to turn them into Remote-Controlled cars.

The latest addition to the catalog of Imani Tech cars is the Ocelot Virtue, which was officially released with GTA Online's The Last Dose update on March 16, 2023. While there are cheaper options with a similar set of upgrades and customization options available, the Ocelot Virtue might just be the best one out of them all. That being said, here are five reasons why the Ocelot Virtue is the best Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online yet.

Solid durability and four other reasons why the Ocelot Virtue is the best GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle so far

1) Great durability

As mentioned earlier, Imani Tech offers players extremely useful upgrades for the incredibly competitive world of GTA Online. The Ocelot Virtue can be fitted with Missile Lock-On Jammers that help it evade enemy missiles and extra Armor Plating. With these upgrades installed, the Ocelot Virtue can withstand:

12 Homing Missiles

12 RPG Rockets

28 Explosive Rounds

12 Sticky Bombs

Interestingly, this is a much higher resistance than any other Imani Tech car. To install these upgrades, players must own an Agency with a Vehicle Workshop. Additionally, the Ocelot Virtue can also become completely Remote-Controlled.

2) Super fast acceleration

While there are a few other Imani Tech cars like the Dewbauchee Champion, Annis 300R, and Bravado Buffalo STX with higher top speeds than the Ocelot Virtue, the newly added supercar definitely has the fastest acceleration out of them all.

This useful attribute of the Ocelot Virtue allows the vehicle to hit its top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h within seconds. While this does make it difficult to control on the busy roads of Los Santos that are full of sharp twists and turns, players can enjoy the vehicle's blistering speed on the freeway without any issues.

3) A sleek attractive appearance

The Ocelot Virtue (Image via Twitter @NeedForMadnessA)

Looking first at the Ocelot Virtue and then at the rest of the Imani Tech vehicles, it's pretty clear which one of them boasts the most stylish and luxurious design. The Ocelot Virtue's design in GTA Online is based on the real-life car Lotus Evija.

In fact, it's almost an exact replica of the all-electric hypercar from the real world with a streamlined design and a true elite sports car vibe. Additionally, the Virtue can be customized with exclusive liveries from Los Santos Customs and the Agency Workshop that further improves its premium look.

5) Best in class handling

According to the official Rockstar Games website, the Ocelot Virtue has been given a rating of 100 in the handling category. Considering that all of these ratings are done on a scale of 100, players should understand just how well this car can be maneuvered, even with its high top speed.

As such, no other Imani Tech car comes close to the Ocelot Virtue's handling rating, other than the Obey Omnis e-GT which matches it in this category with a rating of 100 as well. However, the Ocelot Virtue surpasses the Omnis in the top speed rankings, as it's 7.75 mph faster.

6) Can be obtained for free

Once players complete the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which includes all six missions of The First Dose and then all five Last Dose missions, they'll be rewarded with Dr. Friedlander's Ocelot Virtue. Although it's currently priced at $2,980,000 on Legendary Motorsport, players can get this supercar for free by completing 11 relatively easy missions.

Fortunately, the availability of the Ocelot Virtue without paying a dime isn't time bound. Even in the future, when a new player finishes the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, they'll be entitled to a free Ocelot Virtue.

While they are definitely expensive, Imani Tech vehicles are high-performance cars in GTA Online that offer a great price-to-performance ratio. In that regard, all that the Ocelot Virtue offers to players along with it being available for free sees it surpass every other car in its class by a significant margin.

