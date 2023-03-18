How does Ocelot Virtue compare to other Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online?

GTA Online players welcomed the highly anticipated Ocelot Virtue after the Last Dose update was released yesterday, March 16, 2023. It is an electric hypercar that was first teased during the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Players can easily unlock a special vehicle owned by Dr. Isiah Friedlander as a gift to them if they can complete all the First Dose and Last Dose missions played as a host. Once this is done, Dax will call them and let them know the location of the unlocked car.

This special version will be an Imani Tech vehicle, which raises an interesting comparison scenario between other cars with the same unique features and adjustments. This article tries to juxtapose the Ocelot Virtue and other Imani Tech cars.

Ocelot Virtue and other Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online: A detailed comparison

Many factors are essential to compare entities like vehicles, such as top speed, acceleration, handling, cornering, design, and customizations. The Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online is miles better than the other Imani Tech cars in many ways.

Let's consider its fundamental features in the game:

Top speed: When the car is fully upgraded, it has a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 kmph).

Rockstar Games' statistics: According to the official Rockstar Games website, the Ocelot Virtue has been assigned the following numbers on its performance factors (all graded out of 100):

Speed - 86.20

Acceleration - 85.45

Braking - 42.67

Handling - 100.00

Overall score - 78.58

Comparing speed and acceleration

According to the famous GTA vehicle expert, Broughy1322, the car tops at almost 120 mph, and he has placed it at the 11th position in the list of lap times for supercars.

Compared to other fast Imani Tech offerings like the Champion (124.75 mph), the Buffalo (126.25 mph), and the 300R (120.00 mph), it just comes up in the last position.

The top speed is really an issue as it is placed 52nd in comparison to all the supercars, which is seventh from the last. Its fast lap time is a result of Virtue's fine acceleration and amazing handling.

Comparing performance factors

Rockstar Games gives it a maximum score of 100 in handling ability. It couldn't be more obvious that this GTA Online car creates a fluent driving experience for players, despite its low top speed.

The only GTA Online Imani Tech vehicle contender in terms of amazing handling is the Obey Omnis e-GT, which has a maximum score of 100 as well. When the cars were tested on the route designed by Brough1322, it turned out that the Virtue has better handling and turning abilities than the Omnis e-GT.

Comparing design and customization

Compared to other highly customizable GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles, the Ocelot Virtue is a design marvel, which is what classifies it as a hypercar. Plus, the electric element in its power design makes it a quiet, yet powerful beast to drive.

Since it is an Imani Tech offering, it comes equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, Remote Control Unit, Armor Plating, and Slick Mines. However, it doesn't have many options for customization. There are better Imani Tech cars like the Declasse Granger 3600LX, Enus Jubilee, and Obey Omnis e-GT that players can go for.

Overall, the Ocelot Virtue is an engineering marvel with amazing handling and good driving. What it lacks in customization, it makes up for in general performance. Players should try to get their hands on it before the time runs out.

