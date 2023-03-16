How to unlock Ocelot Virtue for free in GTA Online The Last Dose update

GTA Online's Last Dose DLC update releases today on March 16, 2023. In addition to the newest series of five Story Missions that follow the events of the First Dose missions, players will also be able to obtain new vehicles, including the speedy Ocelot Virtue.

This is a 2-seater electric hypercar in GTA Online that can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport at a price of $2,980,000. Inspired by the real-life Lotus Evija, it's a high-performing vehicle that's equipped with a large battery power cell and a CVT/single-speed transmission.

This article breaks down how players can get the new Ocelot Virtue vehicle for free in GTA Online's Last Dose DLC.

Unlock the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online Last Dose: A guide

Players can obtain the free Ocelot Virtue by completing all of the Last Dose missions. As such, the latest DLC update consists of the following five Story Mode missions:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

These new missions will be accessible to players on the GTA Online map and will appear as blips of the alphabet.

Interestingly, there's another amazing opportunity that players may find fascinating. They will be able to obtain Dr. Isiah Friedlander's personal Ocelot Virtue, which can be upgraded into an Imani Tech vehicle, by completing both the First Dose and the Last Dose DLC missions as the host.

Here's how players can initiate a Story Mission as a host:

They need to walk into the mission start ring located at the Story Mission blip, which can be spotted from the mini-map

Once they enter the mission start ring, they will receive an option to Start as Host.

Upon choosing the host option, they will then see a lobby where other players can join their game.

Once the required players are in the lobby, the mission can be started.

Why you should get the Ocelot Virtue

Given that the Ocelot Virtue can be unlocked for free in GTA Online, players should consider why it's worth owning.

The Ocelot Virtue is an unreleased electric hypercar that will officially arrive with the Last Dose DLC as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content. This sleek vehicle boasts a very esthetic design that's based on the real-life Lotus Evija.

Built like a beast, it has two painted splitters, large mesh intakes, a lean body design, duel inset formations, and a plethora of customization options, which is what makes it upgradeable to an Imani Tech vehicle. As an Imani Tech car, it can be equipped with a Remote Control Unit.

Looking at this update, Rockstar Games are clearly keen to keep their player base satisfied with the release of free-of-cost vehicle options. Of course, the set of five Last Dose DLC missions will be an adventurous rollercoaster that's filled with emotionally-driven events.

Apart from the Ocelot Virtue, a few more amazing cars like the Karin Boor and Willard Eudora will be released into prominent garages in Los Santos as well.

Poll : 0 votes