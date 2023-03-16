How to download new GTA Online The Last Dose update on PlayStation, PC and Xbox

The Last Dose update will finally be released today in GTA Online, concluding the Los Santos Drug Wars saga that began on December 13, 2023, with The First Dose missions. Since then, many items, mechanics, and fresh content have been brought to the game themed around this DLC.

The Last Dose is expected to bring similar content along with five story missions that will see players go up against Dr. Isiah Friedlander's evil corporation. Most players know how to download GTA Online updates on various gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

However, this article will provide proper guidance on downloading The Last Dose update for GTA Online later today.

Instructions on downloading The Last Dose DLC update for GTA Online across gaming platforms

The following instructions will assist players in downloading the second installment of Grand Theft Auto Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update, The Last Dose, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S:

1) PC

a) Steam

Launch the Steam application and head on to the Library section.

section. Find Grand Theft Auto V and right-click on its icon.

and right-click on its icon. Now, click on Properties.

Choose the Local Files tab in the Properties box.

tab in the Properties box. Click on "Verify integrity of game files."

The update will then begin shortly after.

b) Epic Games Store

Open the Epic Games Launcher application.

application. Go to Settings from the main menu.

from the main menu. Head to the "Manage Games" section.

Click on the "Allow Auto Updates" checkbox.

This will update all the games in the library whenever it is available. Alternatively, if players want to keep auto updates off, they can head to the Library section, find the "Grand Theft Auto V" icon, and manually download The Last Dose update for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

2) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Here is what PlayStation owners need to do:

Move over to the icon for "Grand Theft Auto V."

Click on the Options button on their controller.

button on their controller. In the menu on the right side of the screen, select "Check for Update."

If an update is available, click "Go to [Downloads]" on the new pop-up screen.

GTA 5 and GTA Online updates will then be downloaded on the PlayStation console.

3) Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Here is what Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox X/S owners need to do:

Select the "My Games & Applications" option.

Scroll down to "Games" from the "Games & apps" panel.

Select "Grand Theft Auto V" and choose "Manage game" from the pop-up window.

Scroll down and select "Updates."

The GTA 5 and Online update will then start downloading on Xbox devices.

Rockstar Games will release The Last Dose update later today. Usually, the auto-update feature is left on by default in gaming consoles, hence The Last Dose update should begin downloading automatically once a PlayStation or Xbox device is turned on and an internet connection is established.

If that does not happen, players can follow the instructions mentioned above and download the DLC update manually on their respective devices.

