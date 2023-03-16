Acid Labs are the latest addition to the narcotics businesses that players can run in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, being relatively cheap and easy to set up. All players must do is complete the six story missions of The First Dose update of Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, pay an initial investment fee, and are good to go.

Furthermore, players can run this illegal establishment on the go by installing a mobile Acid Lab at the back of the MTL 6x6 Brickade, which is also free once players are through with the DLC's first installment. The second part of the DLC, The Last Dose, is upon us and will expand further on the Acid Labs business.

If players are still wondering if they should get their hands on an Acid Lab of their own, here are five reasons why they should go ahead with it before the update drops tomorrow.

Bonus Awards and 4 other reasons why Acid Labs in GTA should be bought before the Last Dose Update

1) Simplified setup

The First Dose update of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC introduced Acid Labs to the game. Manufacturing Acid is integral to its story as players journey with the Fooliganz to reach the top of the narcotics ring in Los Santos.

All that needs to be done is complete the DLC's first part, and players will end up with their own Acid Lab. The day-to-day activities involve stealing or buying supplies, boosting production, and selling the final product for profit.

2) Very Profitable

It's not only easy to get started with an Acid Lab in GTA Online, but it is also highly profitable. It does ask for an initial investment of $750,000 for its installation. However, players will get the returns in no time.

Compared to the other drug ventures available in GTA Online, like Cocaine lockups and Meth labs, an Acid lab generates an hourly profit of $59,800 at the base level, which is not far behind Cocaine and more than Meth profit rates. Furthermore, with one or two boosts, the hourly profit rises to $79,733 and $119,600, respectively.

3) Brilliant combination with Street Dealers

Street Dealers is a fresh mechanic brought to GTA Online after Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Three Street Dealers who can be sold Coke, Weed, Meth, and Acid can now be found at different locations daily in the game.

On top of that, one of the four will be the preferred drug for which they will pay double the usual rate. Acid has the highest probability of being the preferred narcotics product out of all four drugs at 35%. Hence, apart from selling missions, Acid can also rack up profits through this medium.

4) Easy to upgrade

Upgrading an Acid Lab in GTA Online is as simple as setting it up. When a business is upgraded, there is faster production and better yield. However, installing upgrades for other businesses in the game can be pretty expensive.

That is not the case with Acid Labs. Upon completing 10 Fooligan Jobs and paying a minimal installation fee of $250,000, players can install significant modifications to this narcotics ring. To start a Fooligan Job, one can call Dax through their in-game mobile phone.

5) Bonus rewards expected

Given that the DLC is named Los Santos Drug Wars and Acid Labs sit at the center, Rockstar Games may introduce bonus rewards focused around Acid Lab errands for many event weeks.

GTA Online receives fresh weekly updates, doubling or tripling the earnings of many game modes and business missions. Los Santos Drug Wars is the latest major DLC for the game; hence, it is highly likely that selling Acid will be highly profitable for players in the upcoming event weeks.

The final act of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, The Last Dose, arrives on March 16, 2023, and will contain five exciting story missions that will conclude the long-running drug war saga.

