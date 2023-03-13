5 useful things to buy immediately in GTA Online ahead of The Last Dose update

The Last Dose update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is rapidly approaching. On March 9, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that five missions would be released on March 16, 2023, to conclude the Los Santos Drug Wars saga in GTA Online.

The trailer clips show that The Last Dose appears to be a power-packed DLC update that will give players an exhilarating experience. With whatever time remaining before the update drops, players will want to make the most of the preparation phase and gear up with the best equipment.

To help players with this need, here are five items they should buy immediately before The Last Dose update.

Five Best things to buy in GTA Online before The Last Dose update

1) Acid Labs

Acid Labs are a new mechanic introduced to GTA Online through the first part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Players team up with the Fooliganz to gather drug-based equipment to set up their own narcotics business. Acid Labs are one of the most efficient and profitable drug firms in GTA Online.

Hence, players are advised to complete the six missions of the First Dose update and get their hands on an Acid Lab. This will help in generating the necessary funds that will aid them in the purchase of must-have equipment before the update on March 16, 2023.

2) MTL 6x6 Brickade

GTA Online's The First Dose update introduced the MTL 6x6 Brickade, a heavily armored service vehicle. The specialty of the MTL Brickade is that an entire Acid-Lab can be installed at its rear end, making supply runs and acid production simpler and completely mobile.

It is one of the safest options to house a narcotics enterprise like Acid Labs, as it will take no less than 48 Homing missiles to destroy it. Besides being stolen as part of the DLC's story missions, the Brickade can also be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000.

3) Railgun

While it has been established that players will stand alongside the Fooliganz in the drug war against the returning Dr. Isiah Friedlander's FriedMind Therapeutics, players should not expect the conflict to be business-based only. Players must have access to top-of-the-line weapons before the update to overcome any threat easily.

To meet this requirement, players can purchase the formidable Railgun, Rockstar Games' futuristic version of a shotgun that fires deadly laser beams capable of destroying enemies and vehicles within seconds. Through March 15, 2023, it can be bought from the Gun Van at a discounted rate.

4) Pegassi Toreador

Five brand new missions will be added via The Last Dose update to conclude the Los Santos Drug Wars saga. Players can expect these missions to require them to travel from point A to B over large distances quickly. Hence, players will want access to a superfast ride that will allow them to be ready for any challenge.

Clocking in at a whopping top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h, the Pegassi Toreador makes players the master of land and sea in GTA Online, able to move on land, sea, and even underwater. Players can buy this amphibian car from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,660,000.

5) Akula

While mastering land and sea, it will also be handy if players are equipped for an aerial challenge if required in The Last Dose update missions. For that, players can buy the weaponized military helicopter, Akula.

This aircraft's top speed is 157.25 mph or 253.07 km/h, and its unique Stealth Mode prevents it from being spotted on enemy radars. On the Warstock Cache & Carry website, Akula is priced at $3,704,050 and can be resold for $2,222,430 and $2,777,355 when fully upgraded.

With all the items listed here, players will be ready to face Dr. Friedlander and his evil forces in the Los Santos Drug Wars.

Poll : 0 votes