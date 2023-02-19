How can Acid Lab owners benefit from the GTA Online Street Dealers?

With the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update for GTA Online, Acid labs were introduced to the game for players to establish and utilize for manufacturing acid. Another benefit was the acquisition of MTL Brickade 6x6, which has a mobile drug lab.

With the new weekly update, Rockstar Games brought Street Dealers to GTA Online. Those that own Acid Labs in the game can now generate a lot of money with the help of Street Dealers. This article will provide all the information gamers require to make much money from their acid drug business.

Street Dealers will pay double for their preferred item in GTA Online

Street Dealers are a new random event in GTA Online. Players can find three Street Dealers a day, anywhere across the map of Los Santos, and sell them products from their businesses, getting a good amount of cash in return. Only those who own MC businesses, Nightclub techs, and Acid Labs are eligible to sell their produce to Street Dealers.

Every day, however, the locations of the three available dealers will change and spawn randomly. A purple dialogue cloud icon will appear as a player closes in on their coordinates, revealing their exact position on the map. Following items that can be sold to the dealers :

10 units of Weed

2 units of Meth

1 unit of Cocaine

10 units of Acid

Each Street Dealer will have a different preferred item and offer double the money. This item will be marked with a golden star next to its name. Following is the probability of these items being the preferred item by a Street Dealer, according to GTA youtuber Gtamen :

35% for Acid

30% for Weed

20% for Meth

15% for Cocaine

As indicated in the bullet list above, Acid lab owners have the highest chance to maximize their profits by selling Acid to Street Dealers. Completing this random event and selling drugs daily can earn every player between $80,000 and $100,000 per day on average.

Rewards can be won by simply selling to Street Dealers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from the cash rewards, the following unlockables will also be added to the players' wardrobe by March 10, 2023, upon completion of these daily random events in the game :

Selling to a drug dealer - Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket.

Selling drugs for three separate days - Budonk-adonk! Tattoo.

Selling drugs for seven separate days - Painted Tiger mask.

Interesting facts about the Acid Labs business

Acid labs were added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC this winter and have quickly become one of the most popular in-game businesses. Players can get the MTL 6x6 Brickade as a reward for completing this DLC's First Dose story missions and installing a mobile acid lab in the rear part of the armored vehicle.

The MTL 6x6 Brickade (Image via Rockstar Games)

Where other businesses have a fixed location, the acid lab can go anywhere the player wants it to with the help of the Brickade. Furthermore, if the player wishes against grinding for the acid lab supplies for a fee, Mutt can run the errand for them.

Combining the services of the Acid Lab and the Street Dealers, players can conjure some significant bonuses to add to their heavily stocked bank accounts.

