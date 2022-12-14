How to get the Brickade 6x6 in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Los Santos Drug Wars update has added a slew of new missions and vehicles to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Rockstar Games released the update on December 13, 2022, leaving players ecstatic with the latest additions and game improvements.

On December 6, 2022, the game publisher teased the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck and the Acid Lab on a newswire. On December 9, 2022, another newswire confirmed the details, and they became two of the most anticipated subject matters in the update.

While the update has already been released, many players are still confused about how to acquire the Brickade 6x6 truck. That being said, this article provides details on how to get the anticipated vehicle in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

How to get the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update?

The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



The Los Santos Drug Wars update has revealed many new elements in GTA Online, but players have not been able to find the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck anywhere. The vehicle is part of the new story-based First Dose series, where players are introduced to Nervous Ron, Dax, and his group of hard-partying nonconformists, and his custom Zirconium Journey 2, along with other features and items.

However, Rockstar has kept the Brickade 6x6 for a later stage. The First Dose series is divided into six missions, and players must complete them all to unlock the vehicle. Rockstar Games' official newswire stated,

“Complete all of the missions in First Dose to steal the MTL Brickade 6x6, a heavy-duty vehicle that includes the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle”

Throughout the event of the mission (which is the last mission, as indicated by the newswire), players must steal the Brickade 6x6 truck and bring it to the Freakshop, an abandoned garage under the highway in East Vinewood.

After the first mission in the First Dose series, the Freakshop serves as a storage location for the Brickade 6x6, and GTA Online players can extensively modify and customize the vehicle there once they have acquired it.

The MTL Brickade 6x6 has a cabin and a rear box module that can be set up as part of the new Acid Lab business. After stealing the truck, GTA Online players must also run off with other necessary lab equipment to set up the laboratory and begin production.

Once all the lab equipment is stolen, you can install the Acid Lab upgrade at The Freakshop.

The Brickade 6x6 can also accommodate the new Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle behind the Acid Lab module. The new motorcycle is primarily a utility vehicle that can be requested in Freemode, and GTA Online players can use it to deliver products from the Acid Lab.

Rockstar Games also allows players to modify the Manchez Scout C, which should help them deliver their products faster.

Once everything is in place, the Brickade 6x6 truck will serve as the headquarters for the new lab, with the Freakshop serving as its lair. The business unlocks two new characters, Mutt and Labrat, who assist players in running the Acid Lab from behind the new truck.

