GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update officially releases on all consoles

The highly-anticipated GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is now available, with Rockstar Games gradually rolling out updates across all platforms. As predicted, the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles received the update first, while players on other platforms are also receiving it now.

The size of the update varies across platforms, and players have reported different file sizes based on their game versions and platforms. The Rockstar Social Club website has also released brief details about the new missions in the game that has a lot of players excited.

This article provides a brief overview of all confirmed details and gameplay changes.

Rockstar Games released the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online

Rockstar Games began rolling out the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update for all gaming platforms at around 3:30 pm IST on December 13, 2022. The update was initially available on Xbox Series consoles and was approximately 13 GB in size. The PlayStation 5 version of the game received a 5 GB update, while PC players received their DLC shortly after with a 3 GB update.

As soon as the updates went live, GTA Online players on all platforms went to the vehicle websites to check out the new models. The gaming studio added five new vehicles, excluding the much-awaited MTL Brickade 6x6. Vehicles can be found on Legendary Motorsport and the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website.

The vehicles and their details are as follows:

BF Surfer Custom - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Zirconium Journey 2 - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Declasse Tulip M-100 - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Annis 300R - Legendary Motorsport

Overflod Entity MT - Legendary Motorsport

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is expected to include a total of 50 new vehicles and the update also includes a multi-story garage that costs a whopping $2,740,000.

On December 9, 2022, Rockstar Games announced via its Newswire, a story-driven game mode for GTA Online called First Dose, which will be divided into two distinct chapters. The current GTA Online update includes the first chapter, with the Rockstar Games Social Club describing the series as:

"Hey, Ron here. I'm heading up to Liquor Ace. There's some kinda new crew in town. Could be trouble. I'm not saying I need your back up or anything, but... I kinda need your backup. See you up there?”

The six missions included in the chapter are:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe First Dose 2 - Designated Driver First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance First Dose 5 - Make War not Love First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Along with this, players can find The Downtown Cab Co. business missions, ray-traced graphical improvements, and many other features in GTA Online.

