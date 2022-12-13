New GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars car leaked ahead of update's release, inspired from San Andreas

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update is only a few hours away, and fans are eagerly awaiting new details. While it is disappointing that Rockstar Games has not released any trailers for the update yet, fans have deciphered many upcoming elements from official images and Newswire information.

Dataminers have also discovered various in-game details about the upcoming changes. The Grand Theft Auto community is full to the brim with these leaked details, and players can get a clear picture of what they're getting with the update.

A recent leak revealed a connection to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas in the upcoming update. According to the source, the gaming studio has included an Easter egg from the classic 3D Universe title. While Rockstar is yet to confirm the news, fans believe the details are true.

Dataminers have found a San Andreas Easter egg in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars' files

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk New leaked GTA Online car is actually an easteregg to GTA San Andreas Truths car "The Mothership" found by urs truly Me New leaked GTA Online car is actually an easteregg to GTA San Andreas Truths car "The Mothership" found by urs truly Me https://t.co/uCXNIrX1Fu

On December 13, 2022, a few hours before the DLC update, a user named InfinityBesk tweeted that the newly designed Surfer vehicle is an Easter egg for the Mothership from GTA San Andreas.

Fans of the classic 3D Universe title will recall that the Mothership is owned by a character known as "The Truth." While the BF Surfer is already available in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer mode, Rockstar Games has upgraded it to the Surfer Custom variant, which features a new paint job and liveries.

The newly leaked BF Surfer Custom in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via Twitter/InfinityBesk)

The new version is very similar to The Truth's car, with psychedelic hippie paint, peace symbols, and dove birds. The suspension of the vehicle appears to be lower than that of the original Mothership, and it also has new headlight designs and mirror installations.

Since no other details have been released thus far, it is unknown what the vehicle's purpose is or what performance and other features it possesses.

Details about the Mothership in GTA San Andreas

The Truth describes the Mothership to Carl "CJ" Johnson in GTA San Andreas as follows:

“The engine block is held together with a macramé hammock and that it runs on 15-year-old cooking oil.”

The Mothership is a custom variant of the Camper vehicle in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. It is based on a real-life Volkswagen Type 2 T1 and according to The Truth, he bought the vehicle in 1967.

The vehicle only appears during four missions and cannot be found anywhere else. It first appeared in the mission Are You Going to San Fierro? and later appeared in the Black Project, Green Goo, and Riot missions in GTA San Andreas.

While the BF Surfer Custom has customizable designs, the original Mothership cannot be modified or saved for later use. It has a five-speed manual transmission and a rear-wheel drive layout. The heavyweight 1,900 kg van has a top speed of 74.56 mph or 120.00 km/h.

Other details about the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is anticipated to include around 50 new vehicles, which will be released in different phases. According to numerous leaks, the update will initially include only seven models, including the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe, which will be available to all GTA Online players for completing The Heists Challenge.

